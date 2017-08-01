Democrats Make Californians Pay 13% MORE for ObamaCare in 2018—PLUS Surcharges

By

Thanks to the Democrats refusing to participate in the repeal of ObamaCare, Californians will pay an average 13% increase in premiums—not mentioned is the INCREASE in deductibles—that will come later. Oh, if you think that is high, the most populate program will also have a surcharge—and that rate is not being made public yet. In all, premiums, surcharge, deductibles, Californians will pay about 20% more—and have fewer choices. “Californians who purchase silver plans – the most popular plans – may see an additional surcharge on their premiums. Based on concerns that the Trump administration will “let Obamacare fail” by stopping future cost-sharing reductions, California came up with a plan if the president chooses to defund payments that cover certain out-of-pocket costs for Americans on those plans. State health officials expect those costs will be absorbed by additional federal premium subsidies.” Then you have this: “Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of California will no longer do business in Southern California. The health insurer will pull out of 16 of the 19 regions where it currently does business, remaining only in Santa Clara, Northern California and the Central Valley. Higher prices, fewer choices—thank a Democrat like Sen. Harris or San Fran Nan Pelosi for the economic disaster your family is facing.

Covered California plans will cost 13 percent more in 2018

Michelle Faust, KPCC, 8/1/17



Health insurance will cost on average 12.5 percent more in 2018 than it does now. And consumers on the most popular plans will now have a surcharge added to their monthly bills.

That’s the takeaway from 2018 rates that Covered California announced Tuesday.

Los Angeles County can expect an average rate increase of 13.4 percent. In Orange County, it will be 10.2 percent.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of California will no longer do business in Southern California. The health insurer will pull out of 16 of the 19 regions where it currently does business, remaining only in Santa Clara, Northern California and the Central Valley.

Californians who purchase silver plans – the most popular plans – may see an additional surcharge on their premiums. Based on concerns that the Trump administration will “let Obamacare fail” by stopping future cost-sharing reductions, California came up with a plan if the president chooses to defund payments that cover certain out-of-pocket costs for Americans on those plans. State health officials expect those costs will be absorbed by additional federal premium subsidies.

The rates were originally slated to come out in mid-July, but state health insurance regulators delayed their release citing ‘unprecedented uncertainty.’

Consumer advocates and exchange officials across the country have warned 2018 rates could spike based on the Affordable Care Act’s uncertain future.

Supporters of Covered California shortly celebrated Washington’s failure to repeal and replace Obamacare last week, but regulators said the state was still preparing for potential administrative disruption to the federal health law.