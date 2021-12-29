Democrats Prepared to Corrupt 2022 Elections to Congress and Senate

By

After the November, 2020 insurrection by the Democrats—phony ballots, dead people voting, luggage filled with ballots, refusal to audit the machines and elections, the damage has been down to American democracy. Now the Democrats are going to challenge every GOP member of the House and Senate in December of 2022 if they voted not to accept phony votes in Georgia, Michigan, Arizona or Pennsylvania. Or if they questioned why the States would not allow an audit of the voting machines. The Democrat insurrection of 2020 will continue through 2022-23. “But prominent Democrat lawyer Marc Elias is predicting that Democrats will try to use litigation to prevent some duly elected Republicans from serving. “My prediction for 2022: Before the midterm election, we will have a serious discussion about whether individual Republican House Members are disqualified by Section 3 of the 14th Amendment from serving in Congress,” Elias tweeted last week. “We may even see litigation.” Dan Gainor of the Media Research Center scoffed at Elias’s absurd idea. “Marc is admitting Dems can’t win the election. So now he wants to cheat. Democrats are the real insurrectionists. Just like last time.” Elias, however, insisted that “members of Congress who engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States are not eligible to serve in Congress.” To the Democrats, if you do not support corrupt elections, you are rebellious and must not be allowed to serve after elected by constituents.

Prominent Dem Lawyer Predicts Lawsuits To Remove GOP Members From House Seats Next Year

By Matt Margolis, PJ Media, 12/27/21

Between Joe Biden’s poor poll numbers and his party being increasingly out of touch with the American public, the Democratic Party is widely expected to suffer devastating losses in the 2022 midterms.

But prominent Democrat lawyer Marc Elias is predicting that Democrats will try to use litigation to prevent some duly elected Republicans from serving.

“My prediction for 2022: Before the midterm election, we will have a serious discussion about whether individual Republican House Members are disqualified by Section 3 of the 14th Amendment from serving in Congress,” Elias tweeted last week. “We may even see litigation.”

Dan Gainor of the Media Research Center scoffed at Elias’s absurd idea. “Marc is admitting Dems can’t win the election. So now he wants to cheat. Democrats are the real insurrectionists. Just like last time.”

Elias, however, insisted that “members of Congress who engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States are not eligible to serve in Congress.”

However, no members of Congress participated in the riots that Democrats have incorrectly dubbed an “insurrection.” Not only have text messages released by the Jan. 6 Committee proven that there was no insurrection but no one has been charged with insurrection either. It would be incredibly difficult to prove that members of Congress who didn’t even participate in the riot were engaged in an insurrection when no one who actually participated in the riot has been charged with insurrection.

Perhaps Mr. Elias is floating ideas for deep-pocketed Democrats willing to hire him in order to feed this fantasy that they’ll be able to remove Republicans from office and perhaps save the House majority for the Democrats?