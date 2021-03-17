Democrats Promote Racism in Hollywood—Along With Open Corruption

By

When the Golden Globe awards were held, every single “judge” was white—no people of color as judges. That is an example of the racism of Hollywood. We also know that Hollywood wants to ban President Trump and his supporters from holding office, holding a job or being in the media. That is how fascist nations operate—muzzle and economically destroy your opponents.

Now these fascists want tax credits, so they can promote totalitarianism, fascism, violence and vote fraud—all in the name of the “arts”. The time has come to stop using the tax dollars of hard working people—if the movie or

TV show is that good, then get private investors—not force those barely surviving to finance the lifestyle of the rich and famous hypocrites in Hollywood.

Will CA expand Hollywood tax credits?

Emily Hoevuen, Cal Matters, 3/15/21

Even as a debate continues to rage over California’s hefty subsidies for Hollywood films, one lawmaker wants to expand them in order to support minority-owned projects. A bill recently introduced by Assemblymember Mike Gipson, a Los Angeles Democrat, would create a $200 million tax credit for independent productions that are minority-owned and employ a majority non-white cast and crew, while also subsidizing 40% of production costs. The bill also would benefit a developer who wants to build a $200 million film studio in Banning, a small city near Los Angeles — a project backed by State Treasurer Fiona Ma, who happens to be the bill’s sponsor, Variety reports. The developer recently contributed $15,600 to Ma’s reelection campaign.

Ma at a Banning city council meeting: “I am committed to helping — whatever I can, with traffic mitigations, tax credits and any other support you need. We are losing so many jobs and tax revenues to other states that clearly should be and could be coming back to California.”