The Democrat Party is America’s historic racist Party. They defended slavery—still od, in China. They created Jim Crow and segregationist laws—still promote segregation in government schools. They believe people of color are so lazy, dumb, unable to learn, that the Democrats create affirmation action programs, quota’s and set asides for people of color. “When being blatant racists was no longer acceptable, the left went another direction. When they were no longer able to publicly hate black people, they switched to publicly hating white people. It was the hate that mattered, not the direction in which it flowed. Monkey kidneys are the perfect medium in which to grow viruses in labs, racial hatred is the monkey kidneys of progressive politics – it creates the environment where left-wing policies can be advanced. The average, rationally thinking person would not embrace progressive policies if they were thinking clearly. Each requires more of your liberty, and no logical person would trade any of that away for anything. But through the lens of fear and hatred, normal people will do things they otherwise never would.” End racism in America—defeat Democrats.

Democrats Return To Segregation

Derek Hunter, Townhall, 12/19/21

Progressives love rewriting history. From the 1619 Project to renaming roads and melting of statues, if they can protect their party by wiping clean or reassigning their past, they’re all for it. But underneath it all, below what they let the world see, is one simple truth: The Democratic Party was, is, and will always be, the party of racism. They created segregation and, as Democrat Governor George Wallace famously said, “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.” Progressives publicly renounced their openly racist past as fellow progressive Adolf Hitler exposed what was always the endgame for eugenics, but their beliefs remained the same. The party of slavery and Jim Crow never changed their goal, they only changed their tactics.

When being blatant racists was no longer acceptable, the left went another direction. When they were no longer able to publicly hate black people, they switched to publicly hating white people. It was the hate that mattered, not the direction in which it flowed. Monkey kidneys are the perfect medium in which to grow viruses in labs, racial hatred is the monkey kidneys of progressive politics – it creates the environment where left-wing policies can be advanced.

The average, rationally thinking person would not embrace progressive policies if they were thinking clearly. Each requires more of your liberty, and no logical person would trade any of that away for anything. But through the lens of fear and hatred, normal people will do things they otherwise never would.

Think about this: when was the last time you apologized for something you did in a calm moment? It’s probably been a while. Most apology-worthy events in our lives are in the heat of the moment, when you’re angry or afraid. Emotion, especially those two emotions, override logic with regularity. In fact, it takes a lot of effort sometimes not to.

Now think of how the political left operates. They do all they can to keep their voters in a constant state of fear – think about the way they talk about COVID – or hatred – the politics of envy over how much people make, who “deserves” what, etc. For the Democratic Party, these are their bread and butter.

And the most convenient, more frequently used avenue for that hatred is race.

Martin Luther King is rolling over in his grave over how Democrats have abandoned what he gave his life for – the idea that people should be judged for who they are as individuals, not by their skin color. Now your skin color is all leftists see or care about. If you stray from their preconceived notions of how someone with non-white skin should think, you become their enemy and no holds are barred in pursuit of your destruction. (Ask Clarence Thomas or Condi Rice how tolerant Democrats are toward black people who refuse to conform to the progressive’s pre-conceived notions.)

Two events this week exemplify this division in ways no hypotheticals could.

First is this story out of Colorado, where a school district instituted “people of color only” playground time. George Wallace wasn’t the last of the Democrat segregationists, he was ahead of his time. The school, rather than change direction once exposed, doubled down on justifying segregation. A spokesman told Fox News, “Our school leaders met with some of the Black families whose children attend our school to determine ways for these families to feel more included in our school community. Some of these families shared with us that, since the only time many of them see one another is at drop-off and pick-up times, we host some events where Black families can meet one another, connect with one another and share their experiences about the school with one another. We are honoring their request.”

It should have been met with scorn and dismissed out of hand. Instead, a racist request was met with a racist response. I know it’s a cliché at this point, but imagine if “white” replaced the word “black.” The fecal storm that would rightly ensue would be never-ending. Everyone at the school would be fired, not defiant and proud.

If something is wrong it is wrong, regardless of what the person doing it looks like or what experience people who look like that person went through long before anyone alive today was born. There is no race of human who hasn’t engaged in enslaving others, or been enslaved by others. Africa was not Utopia before evil whitey showed up, tribes were enslaving each other the whole time. And it was Africans who were selling black slaves to the overseas slave trade, for example.

If that reality, or anything, plays a role in upsetting “parents of color,” tough. Get over it. You aren’t a victim, you’re being the perp.

But the most disgusting story this week comes from the Washington Post and is on “transracial adoption.” Entitled, “’I know my parents love me, but they don’t love my people,’” this vile piece of progressive propaganda finds good leftist kids willing to stab the only parents they’ve ever known in the back in order to serve their political masters.

“The propriety of cross-cultural adoptions has been debated for decades,” the story states, and it’s true. The KKK – the enforcement wing of the Democrat Party – was opposed to the concept, as were racists in general. Now, in the name of diversity and tolerance, leftists would rather non-white children remain wards of the state or live in orphanages than be raised by loving parents who are white. I can say “parents who are white” because I have not seen a single story of a leftist whining about a Hispanic child being adopted by black parents or vice-versa. It happens, but for some reason progressives aren’t bothered by it.

They aren’t bothered by it because that is not a divide that aids Democrats, at least not yet. As Hispanics become a larger minority than blacks in this country, and they continue to vote in ways that displease Democrats, it will come. If Democrats can’t control someone they need to destroy them.

The simple fact is progressive leadership is made up of bad people. That’s it, full stop. Bad people will do anything they have to in order to get their way. Destroy lives, damage people, lie, cheat, you name it and they will do it.

As colleges host racially segregated graduation ceremonies and social events, know that while it disgusts you because it’s racist, there is an entire industry thriving off of it; thriving because of it. In fact, causing it. When the President of the United States can tell a bunch of graduating college kids at a historically black college that black entrepreneurs aren’t smart enough to hire lawyers or accountants and there is no pushback at all, it shows you how deeply embedded in the progressive culture this racist attitude is. And it’s not going anywhere, because they need it too badly.