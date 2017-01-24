Democrats to BRIBE Potential teachers/Lower Standards—Warm Bodies Needed in Classroom

By

In todays world it is difficult to get a job, even with a college degree. So, if you want a four year job, plus a $20,000 “bonus” and do not have to go to college for more than four years, become a teacher in California. Do it for the money, until you find yourself. Normally 50% of new teachers leave education within five years—this will up the number. “Patrick O’Donnell, D-Long Beach, proposed Assembly Bill 169 to establish a $20,000 grant program for students enrolled in teaching credential programs specializing in areas of high need. He also crafted Assembly Bill 170 to repeal a law prohibiting state college students from graduating in four years with a teaching credential. Bribing people does not work—you get them for four years, they get a degree and credential, then like serving in the military for four years, they move on to their real life. Do you think the bribe will get quality teachers? Or just finance those that already decided to be teachers?

Legislation targeting shortage of teachers: Lawmaker hopes to make getting credential easier, more affordable for those entering field

By Austin Walsh, Daily Journal, 1/23/17

A state lawmaker authored a pair of bills aiming to streamline the process for those interested in becoming teachers under an effort to address the shortage of educators plaguing the Peninsula as well as the rest of California.

Patrick O’Donnell, D-Long Beach, proposed Assembly Bill 169 to establish a $20,000 grant program for students enrolled in teaching credential programs specializing in areas of high need. He also crafted Assembly Bill 170 to repeal a law prohibiting state college students from graduating in four years with a teaching credential.

O’Donnell said he believes the bills stand to resonate throughout San Mateo County, and the rest of the state, as school districts everywhere are scrambling to hire committed educators amidst the ongoing teacher shortage.

“It will increase the pool of quality teachers, and in theory by increasing the pool of quality teachers, the Peninsula should benefit,” said O’Donnell.

The spirit of O’Donnell’s bills are aligned with the variety of innovative efforts occurring locally designed to draw new teachers to the classroom.

The San Mateo County Office of Education recently landed grant money helping classified school workers go back to school for their teaching credential.

Meanwhile, local school districts have offered signing bonuses, attendance incentives, professional development support and a variety of other creative approaches to attracting teachers.

A former teacher and chair of the Assembly Education Committee, O’Donnell said his bills address the issue on multiple fronts by ultimately making a teaching credential easier to attain.

“I lived through the last teacher shortage, and it was bad for our kids, bad for our economy and bad for our state,” he said. “We don’t want to get ourselves into the same circumstances.”

Along the Peninsula, school officials have struggled to hire teachers specializing in a variety of fields such as math, science and special education due partially to the appeal of using a proficiency in some of those fields to pursue a career in the higher-paying tech industry.

O’Donnell said lessening the financial burden for those interested in teaching such subjects could result in more young students pursuing careers in education. The $20,000 grant program would be spread over four years.

Money for the program could be drawn from the state budget, said O’Donnell, who said he hoped Gov. Jerry Brown would loosen strings on the state spending plan to fund the bill, should it reach his desk.

“It is cheaper to address this issue now than it is to wait,” he said. “If we wait, it will cost more in terms of dollars and student achievement. You can be cheap with the dollars, but you can’t be cheap with student success. This is an investment in California’s future, and I’m confident we can convince the governor this is a wise idea.”

The aim of O’Donnell’s other bill is to do away with a state mandate which has been on California’s books since 1970 requiring college students interested in seeking a career in teaching to take a one-year credential program after attaining an undergraduate degree.

“This would enhance their velocity because a teacher could get an education degree that would encompass their credential as well,” he said.

O’Donnell limited the scope of AB 170 to pertain only to those wishing to teach multiple subjects between kindergarten and sixth-grade. Educators seeking work in specialized fields among higher grades would still need to get an additional teaching credential.

The recently proposed bills will first head to the education committee and O’Donnell is hopeful they will pass out of the Assembly by June.

“I’m confident,” O’Donnell said of the chances for the bills to succeed. “My fellow legislators recognize California has a problem.”

With the knowledge the bills will not solve all the state’s struggles, O’Donnell said he believes they could begin to make a difference in an issue plaguing many school districts.

“It’s a two-pronged approach to addressing a multi-pronged issue,” he said. “It’s a step in the right direction, but more will have to be done. But from my perspective, we are only seeing the beginning of the problem.”