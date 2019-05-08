By

Democrats to Increase Water Taxes, Fertilizer Taxes—Cost of Milk/Taxation By NON-Elected Officials Democrats love taxes—this article shows three different taxes being promoted by their Sacramento buddies. Fees on water, unelected Housing Agencies forcing new taxes and even Air Quality District are just a tiny part of the mass tens of billions in new taxes.

Democrats to Increase taxes, Cost of Food

Cal-Tax, 5/6/19

Tax-Like “Fees” on Water Users. AB 217 (Eduardo Garcia), imposing water “fees” (previously 50 cents per service connection on all public water systems; a “fertilizer safe drinking water fee” of $0.006 per $1 of all sales of fertilizing materials; a “dairy safe drinking water fee” of $0.01355 per hundredweight of milk; a “fee” of $1,000 for the first nondairy confined animal facility and $750 for each facility thereafter owned by the same producer, up to $12,000 per producer per year), was amended May 1 to increase the fertilizer fee to $0.008 per $1 of sales of fertilizer materials intended for noncommercial use and $0.004 per $1 of all sales of packaged fertilizer materials intended for noncommercial use, with the rate being lowered beginning with the 2035 calendar year. Vote: Two-Thirds (Tax Increase).

Creates Bay Area Housing Agency With Taxing Authority. AB 1487 (Chiu), establishing the Housing Alliance for the Bay Area, tasked with increasing affordable housing by providing enhanced funding and technical assistance, and authorizing the agency to impose taxes via a parcel tax, linkage fee, gross receipts tax, employee tax, sales tax, general obligation bond or revenue bond, was amended April 29

Authorizes Air Quality District to Impose Taxes. SB 732 (Allen), authorizing the South Coast Air Quality Management District to impose a transactions and use tax, was amended April 30 to require the district to provide the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration a geographic information system (GIS) map of the district’s boundaries rather than ZIP codes, if a tax is approved. Vote: Majority.