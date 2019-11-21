Democrats to Settle for Apology and Censure for Pres. Trump/No Impeachment?

By

If I were a betting person, and I never bought a lottery ticket, I think I know how this Seinfeld Impeachment hearing ends (Seinfeld was a TV show about nothing/Schiff hearings are also about nothing). After the hearings are over, San Fran Nan will announce to save the nation from the "trauma" of a Senate trial, he will recommend a Resolution of censure against President Trump. What she really means is that in a Republican Senate the witnesses would include Barack Obama, Joe and Hunter Biden, Adam Schiff, the "whistleblower" and more. This would explode the Democrat Party for a generation—the massive corruption during the Obama Administration would become public. Now, in a hint of this, we have the radical, irrational Democrat tin foil hat wearing Congressman Ted Lieu is saying an apology from Trump would suffice! Watch as other Democrats begin to offer compromises to a Senate trial. Seinfeld, ur I mean Schiff will have no choice and the Dems want to survive this massive blunder. Lieu would NOT have offered this remedy on a radio show without first getting approval from Pelosi and other Democrat House leaders. He is waving the white flag! They give up. (h/t for this article to Michael in the L.A. Bay Area)

KNX EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Ted Lieu Says if President Trump Apologizes Impeachment Might be Avoided

KNX 1070, 11/20/19



In an exclusive interview with KNX 1070 News, a prominent Manhattan Beach Democratic Congressman lays out a way to possibly head-off the impeachment of President Trump.

Rep. Ted Lieu, a Democrat from Manhattan Beach, tells KNX that President Trump has given the House of Representatives little choice but to move forward on impeachment, given the layers of testimony that show a pressure campaign on Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

But, says Rep. Lieu, if the President apologized, showed remorse and promised not to solicit foreign interference in future elections, impeachment might just be avoided.

Rep. Lieu sits on the House Judiciary Committee, which will have to write and pass the formal articles of impeachment.

Congressman Lieu will be on KNX In-Depth at 1 p.m. PST Wednesday.

At the moment, Ambassador Godron Sondland is testifying before the House investigators. He revised his closed-door testimony from October earlier this month.

“Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the president of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the president,” Sondland said in his testimony Wednesday morning, saying President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani was pushing a “quid pro quo” with Ukraine.

He said he had kept all the top officials, including Vice President Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the loop, raising concerns with Pence. With Pence, he said he was concerned that the aid offerd to Ukraine would be tied to the investigations into the Bidens.

“Everyone was in the loop,” he said in his opening remarks Wednesday morning.

Sondland’s testimony comes at the heels of other public impeachment hearings this week and last week, including former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch who testified for about five hours, telling Congress about a smear campaign against her from Trump allies.