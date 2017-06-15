Democrats Victimize Woman: Criminal Beats her Up Thanks to AB 109

Thanks to Arnold and the confused Jerry Brown, a woman was brutalized by a criminal that should have been in jail. But, because they believe criminals should be comfortable Jack Albert Davis was on the streets and able to almost kill a young woman. Sadly, the woman can not sue Arnie and Jerry, they have immunity for the crimes that knew were going to be committed.

“The latest episode of victimization thanks to AB 109 took place this past weekend with the arrest of a 32-year-old repeat criminal Jack Albert Davis for the brutal kidnap and beating of his girlfriend. The crime was discovered when the battered victim was able to free herself and call for help.

Thanks to AB 109, Davis was not sent back to prison when he violated probation in March and June of this year despite a lengthy adult criminal history that began when he turned eighteen. Instead, he was on Post Community Release Supervision for his latest felony conviction and only served ten days in custody, i.e., “flash incarceration” for his violations. Before AB 109, parole violations would have resulted in Davis being held without bail pending a parole hearing and facing up to one year in custody for violating parole.

How many women and children have to be brutalized before NOW, the ACLU and the Democrat Party will come to their defense? Or, as I believe these organizations prefer criminals on the streets than the safety of woman and children. Feel safe? Not in California.