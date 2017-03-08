Democrats Want to Restrict Gun Sales to One Per Month.

By

This bill, SB 497 is NOT about limiting the right of a person to buy more than one gun a month. It is really an effort to limit the buying of guns to once every year or every five years. This is a ‘starter” bill, to get the public used to telling us how much of something we are allowed to buy.

Why should government limit anything we buy? If it is legal, why not. Note they will not issue a similar bill, allowing you to buy only one marijuana joint a month. They prefer you to get high instead of defending yourself or your family. “This bill would make the 30-day prohibition and the dealer delivery prohibition described above applicable to all types of firearms. The bill would also except from that prohibition the purchase of a firearm, other than a handgun, by a person who possesses a valid, unexpired hunting license, and the acquisition of a firearm, other than a handgun, at specified charity fundraising events. The bill would make additional conforming changes and technical, nonsubstantive changes. By expanding the scope of existing crimes, this bill would impose a state-mandated local program.” Democrats really fear citizens being able to defend themselves—maybe if we did not have so many criminals from foreign countries protected by the Democrats our streets would be safer—just ask the late Sandra Duran, a murder victim this week of a FIVE time deported criminal from a foreign country. Portantino tells the Duran family—who actually may live in your District, that criminals should be protected and honest citizens made victims.

Senate Bill No. 497

Introduced by Senator Portantino

(Coauthor: Assembly Member Gipson) February 16, 2017

An act to amend Sections 26835, 27535, 27540, and 27590 of the Penal Code, relating to firearms.

LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL’S DIGEST

SB 497, as introduced, Portantino. Firearms: transfers.

Existing law, subject to exceptions, prohibits a person from making more than one application to purchase a handgun within any 30-day period. Violation of that prohibition is a crime. Existing law prohibits a firearms dealer from delivering a handgun to a person whenever the dealer is notified by the Department of Justice that within the preceding 30-day period the purchaser has made another application to purchase a handgun that does not fall within an exception to the 30-day prohibition. A violation of that delivery prohibition by the dealer is a crime.

This bill would make the 30-day prohibition and the dealer delivery prohibition described above applicable to all types of firearms. The bill would also except from that prohibition the purchase of a firearm, other than a handgun, by a person who possesses a valid, unexpired hunting license, and the acquisition of a firearm, other than a handgun, at specified charity fundraising events. The bill would make additional conforming changes and technical, nonsubstantive changes.

By expanding the scope of existing crimes, this bill would impose a state-mandated local program.

The California Constitution requires the state to reimburse local agencies and school districts for certain costs mandated by the state. Statutory provisions establish procedures for making that reimbursement.

This bill would provide that no reimbursement is required by this act for a specified reason.

Digest Key

Vote: MAJORITY Appropriation: NO Fiscal Committee: YES Local Program: YES