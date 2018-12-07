Democrats Want to Take Over Pulpits to Stop Free Speech in Churches

By

The Democrats understand that People of Faith believe in freedom. They believe in moral values, they believe in family and community, not in government. So, now they will begin an effort to destroy the churches—to assure there is no voice against socialism, totalitarianism and a vile, violent government that steals from families and businesses. “ Mr. Perez said it was almost axiomatic that such individuals would shun the Democratic Party. “It should come as a surprise to no one that our message doesn’t penetrate. It should come as a surprise to no one that that person has elevated the issue of courts to the top because that person on the pulpit is saying, ‘Ignore everything else that this person has done and is doing, we have to focus one issue of Roe vs. Wade,’” Mr. Perez said. Democrats are upset that Pastors talk about the sanctity of life from the pulpit—to them, that has to be stopped—killing babies is the goal, not allowing them to live.

DNC chair Perez laments ‘the pulpit,’ religious messages that sour voters on Dems

By Douglas Ernst, The Washington Times, 12/6/18

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez told a room of progressives this week that political momentum is undermined by religious leaders standing at “the pulpit” on Sunday.

Attendees at Wednesday’s Demand Justice’s “The Court In Crisis: What’s Next For Progressives After Kavanaugh” Summit were told by Mr. Perez that they need to address the “pulpit” problem to better “penetrate” the American electorate.

“We need to build a bigger orchestra,” Mr. Perez said . “They’ve had a big orchestra for some time and they’ve got the megaphones to amplify it, whether it’s Sinclair at a local level or Fox at a national level. I’ve learned this from the outreach we’ve done at the DNC . ‘Why aren’t we penetrating?’ I ask And I had someone in Northwestern Wisconsin tell me, ‘you know what, for most of the people I know, their principal sources of information are Fox News, their NRA newsletter, and the pulpit on Sunday.’”

Mr. Perez said it was almost axiomatic that such individuals would shun the Democratic Party.

“It should come as a surprise to no one that our message doesn’t penetrate. It should come as a surprise to no one that that person has elevated the issue of courts to the top because that person on the pulpit is saying, ‘Ignore everything else that this person has done and is doing, we have to focus one issue of Roe vs. Wade,’” Mr. Perez said.

Footage of the remarks was uploaded to Twitter on Thursday by RNC Research and shared by Steve Guest, its Deputy Rapid Response Director.