Democrats Waste Tax $$ on “Investigation” of July 4 Celebration

They tried collusion, obstruction of Justice, hundreds of lawsuits and Donald Trump is still an effective President. The legacy media refuses to talk about th4e great economy, Trump standing up for American jobs and his effort to create the lowest unemployment in history for Hispanics, blacks, Asians, the disabled and women. Now Democrat Congressman Ted Lieu of the Torrance area has had a meltdown. Again.

“On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) stated the Federal Election Commission should “look into” President Trump’s July 4th event.

Lieu said, “One of the big problems with Trump’s July 4th event is that it was a campaign event paid for by the American taxpayer. Not only did he divert millions of dollars to this event, he also had the Republican National Committee give out passes, VIP passes to major donors. That was outrageous. That was really a violation of our ethics and he made a mockery of our Independence Day.”

Guess he has never been invited to the event, though there has been one for more than seventy years. Maybe he is angry he had to stands like hundreds of thousands of others. Does not matter, just shows the desperation of the Democrats.