Democrats believe you can have too much money to spend and too many jobs. They believe you can have too many military protecting our nation and obviously believe we need no one on the borders to protect our nation from an invasion of drug smuggling, human sex traffickers, cops should be eating donuts instead of arresting criminals. The worst of course is that they are berating Trump for creating the policies’ which created 213,000 jobs, the lowest black and Hispanic unemployment in history—Democrats pronounce job creation as “RECKLESS”. Seriously. “After the U.S. Department of Labor released the latest jobs and unemployment numbers, DNC Chair and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez released the following statement: “With slow wage growth, rising health care premiums, and skyrocketing gas prices across the country, Donald Trump’s reckless policies are hurting millions of hardworking families. Trump and Republicans in Congress have been so determined to undermine workers that they held a Supreme Court seat hostage for nearly a year in order to nominate an aggressively anti-union justice, who became the deciding vote in last week’s disgraceful decision in the Janus case. “This is all part of the Republican playbook. For decades, Republicans and their wealthy corporate allies have been chipping away at workers’ rights, weakening unions, and depressing wages – all while giving massive tax cuts to the top 1%. And Janus is their most dangerous attack yet. To Democrats giving worker FREEDOM to join or not join a union is reckless. To give the most Americans in history a job, is reckless. They are serious—they prefer joblessness, high taxes and people of color to be on the welfare line instead of the paycheck line. How sick are the Democrats? We will know in November if people want jobs or welfare?

Dems blast booming jobs report, Trump worker agenda, ‘reckless’

by Paul Bedard, Washington Examiner, 7/6/18

Democrats saw nothing positive in the new June jobs report that highlighted 213,000 new jobs added.

Instead, the Democratic Party issued a statement criticizing President Trump’s jobs agenda as “reckless.”

DNC statement:

After the U.S. Department of Labor released the latest jobs and unemployment numbers, DNC Chair and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez released the following statement:

“With slow wage growth, rising health care premiums, and skyrocketing gas prices across the country, Donald Trump’s reckless policies are hurting millions of hardworking families. Trump and Republicans in Congress have been so determined to undermine workers that they held a Supreme Court seat hostage for nearly a year in order to nominate an aggressively anti-union justice, who became the deciding vote in last week’s disgraceful decision in the Janus case.

“This is all part of the Republican playbook. For decades, Republicans and their wealthy corporate allies have been chipping away at workers’ rights, weakening unions, and depressing wages – all while giving massive tax cuts to the top 1%. And Janus is their most dangerous attack yet.

“Trump and Republicans in Congress are trying to build a winner-take-all economy that enriches their wealthy friends and saddles working families with the bill. Democrats want to create good-paying jobs and build an economy that works for everyone. And we will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with workers and with our brothers and sisters in the labor movement as they fight for the wages, benefits, and livelihood they deserve.”