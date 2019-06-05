By

We were told gas tax increases would end congestion. Instead money was used to CREATE congestion by closing off lanes and giving them to bicycles. Drivers are paying to make more gridlock. Will the Democrats explain this? Will voters ask them to explain? Until them, theft is the product of government. “ Motorists and taxpayer advocates from across the state are fuming that their gas tax dollars are being misspent on “road diets” that actually make commutes worse. One project near LA prompted lawsuits after it increased commute times by more than seven minutes and pushed traffic onto residential streets.” This is why productive, responsible, common sense folks have given up making California government honest—they are now calling themselves Texans!

Dems Promised Increasing the Gas Tax Would Ease Congestion. It’s Actually Making Things Worse.

Assembly Republican Caucus, 5/30/19

Two years after Democrats increased the gas tax with bold claims it would improve roads and ease congestion, Californians are learning that those were nothing but empty promises.

This week, a new report from the Los Angeles Times’ Patrick McGreevy revealed that some cities have squandered millions of gas tax dollars by eliminating car lanes and replacing them with bike lanes.

Motorists and taxpayer advocates from across the state are fuming that their gas tax dollars are being misspent on “road diets” that actually make commutes worse. One project near LA prompted lawsuits after it increased commute times by more than seven minutes and pushed traffic onto residential streets.

Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) slammed the misuse of gas tax money, saying “The congestion has gotten worse during rush-hour traffic and the morning commute. When people find out that it is gas tax money being used for that, there is a lot of frustration.”

Now Democrats are looking to double down on their backward priorities with a bill to require road projects to include bike lanes and consider eliminating car lanes.

With California gas prices topping $4 a gallon and yet another gas tax increase coming July 1, drivers deserve to have their road money spent on projects that improve congestion, not make it worse. Democrats need to apologize for their broken promises and ensure that gas tax money is used to improve roads and shorten commutes.