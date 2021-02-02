Dennis: Hope in San Francisco

By

Hope in San Francisco

John Dennis, Chair, San Francisco Republican Party (Central Committee), Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 2/3/21

San Francisco Democrats have, for some time, instigated political trends which end up affecting national politics. Not only do figures like Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris, Dianne Feinstein and Gavin Newsom have roots in San Francisco, but so do some of the worst leftist policies to infect Washington.

Wouldn’t it be fitting, then, if San Francisco Republicans began a trend that ultimately reverberated around the country?

Since I became Chairman of the SFGOP in July 2019, Republican registration in San Francisco is up 7%.

And while that growth is from a low base and not yet electorally consequential, the trend is unmistakably positive. We’re enjoying the best growth in Republican registration in San Francisco in six decades.

What’s of even greater significance is that the ratio of Republicans to Democrats has increased. We’re not just getting Declined to States to register Republican. We’re getting Democrats too.

While recent increases in registration are exciting, it’s the future that is positively bright for the SFGOP.

Let’s start with candidate fundraising.

San Francisco County offers candidates for certain offices a matching funds program. The program gives $6 for every $1 a candidate raises, once that candidate has raised $10,000 from at least 100 San Francisco voters.

Take an example from this past election cycle. Stephen Martin-Pinto, our candidate for county supervisor, raised $10,000 by the August 2020 deadline. The county sent him a check for $60,000.

In the end, Stephen’s campaign received over $100,000 from matching funds.

Normally these matching fund monies go to liberal and progressive candidates looking to inflict further damage on this once jewel of American cities.

Now the SFGOP has a mission: recruit solid candidates for every position eligible for matching funds.

Our candidates will use those matching funds to “make the market” in Republican ideas, giving closeted supporters options not seen in this city for decades.

And those matching funds will also help build a new Republican infrastructure to run campaigns.

On another front, the SFGOP is excited about growth with Asian voters, the Chinese in particular.

Prop 16 flushed into the open a problem whispered in San Francisco for some time: many, if not most, Chinese voters don’t feel welcome in the Democrat party.

As it turns out, Democrat politics doesn’t mix well with a Chinese culture which values merit and achievement, not victimhood.

When we combine 1) an already growing registration base 2) matching funds 3) continued dissatisfaction among average voters, and 4) registration inroads into the Chinese community, we have the makings of a positive long-term growth outlook for the Republican party.

In San Francisco.

Wouldn’t that be a story?