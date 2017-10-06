Dense Forests Mean Hotter and Bigger Forest Fires

By

For years the Left has demanded that we allow the forest to grow, naturally—with no logging or decrease in density. So when a fire occurred, the fire was hotter, more intense and bigger—because we did not protect the forest. We also passed laws that killed off the logging industry in California, like Obama tried to kill off the coal industry in West Virginia. “Decades of fire suppression have increased the density of trees and other fuels in headwater forests to uncharacteristically high levels and resulted in massive tree die-offs and large, severe wildfires. Improving forest health will require reducing the density of small trees and fuels on a massive scale. This will require changes in the regulation, administration, and management of forests. Many of the recommended reforms in forest management can take place at low or no cost. But implementing them will require vision, determined leadership by state and federal officials, and the backing of an informed public. The general public understands this—but it is Al Gore types that refuse to allow proper, and safe, forest management. Gore, Brown and friends prefer big forest fires to logging and management of the forest. We get to pay for the fires.

Decrease Forest Density Says Report

Sierra2thesea, 9/26/17

California needs to increase the pace and scale of efforts to improve the health of its headwater forests — the source of two-thirds of the state’s surface water supply. Management techniques including prescribed fire, managed wildfire and mechanical thinning can help rebuild resilience in these forests and prepare them for a challenging future.

These are among the key findings of a report released this month by the PPIC Water Policy Center.

Decades of fire suppression have increased the density of trees and other fuels in headwater forests to uncharacteristically high levels and resulted in massive tree die-offs and large, severe wildfires. Improving forest health will require reducing the density of small trees and fuels on a massive scale.

This will require changes in the regulation, administration, and management of forests. Many of the recommended reforms in forest management can take place at low or no cost. But implementing them will require vision, determined leadership by state and federal officials, and the backing of an informed public.

“Actions to arrest the decline in forest health will take place far from urban centers,” said Van Butsic, a coauthor of the report and a UC Cooperative Extension specialist in the Department of Environmental Science, Policy and Management at UC Berkeley. “But all Californians will benefit through continued supplies of high-quality water, natural environments, forest products and recreational landscapes.”

The authors suggest reforms that will enable the private sector and government agencies to use existing tools and funding opportunities more effectively and collaborate more easily on larger-scale management projects. One key recommendation is to find opportunities to combine revenue-generating timber harvesting with other management work to help offset the costs of efforts to improve forest health