The KKK is anti-Semitic. The new Congresswoman from Minnesota openly wants Israel to disappear. The crazy teeny bopper from The Bronx, New York—doesn’t like Israel. Bernie Sanders and Barack Obama are clearly anti-Israel So it is no surprise the modern premise of the Democrat is to take money from Jewish donors—then denounce Israel and laugh at the rest of us. “During a forum in August, Omar said that she supports a two-state solution to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, saying that it’s important to “recognize Israel’s place in the Middle East and the Jewish people’s rightful place within that region.” However, Omar’s campaign told the blog Muslim Girl that she “believes in and supports the BDS movement,” though she has reservations about its effectiveness. Dershowitz said on Saturday that Omar’s change in opinion shows that the hard-left of the Democratic Party “are tolerating anti-Semitism.” Too bad the media is hiding this hate from the Democrats.

Dershowitz: Hard-Left Democrats Are ‘Tolerating Anti-Semitism’ to Avoid Being Alienated

Fox News, 11/17/18

Alan Dershowitz said Saturday on Fox & Friends that Democrats on the extreme left are “tolerating anti-Semitism” to avoid being alienated by their base.

His remarks come after Minnesota Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar seemed to reverse her stance on the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

During a forum in August, Omar said that she supports a two-state solution to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, saying that it’s important to “recognize Israel’s place in the Middle East and the Jewish people’s rightful place within that region.”

However, Omar’s campaign told the blog Muslim Girl that she “believes in and supports the BDS movement,” though she has reservations about its effectiveness.

Dershowitz said on Saturday that Omar’s change in opinion shows that the hard-left of the Democratic Party “are tolerating anti-Semitism.”

“They don’t want to alienate that part of their base,” the Harvard Law professor emeritus said.

According to Muslim Girl, Omar’s campaign acknowledged that the newly elected congresswoman voted against an anti-BDS bill in Minnesota.

Dershowitz added that Omar has gone “over the line to anti-Semitism,” noting that in 2012, she tweeted that Israel, a U.S. ally, “has hypnotized the world” and also called it an “apartheid” regime.

“My concern is not that the Democrats are becoming anti-Semitic, it’s that they are unwilling to attack anti-Semites on the extreme left of their base because they don’t want to lose votes.”