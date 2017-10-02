Dershowitz Not Liberal Enough to Be Allowed to Speak at Berkeley

By

Dershowitz threatens to sue Berkeley over speech cancellation

Kassy Dillon, Campus Reform, 9/29/17

Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz is threatening to sue the University of California-Berkeley if it does not allow him to go through with a scheduled speech on the campus.

Dershowitz was told that he could not deliver a scheduled speech promoting Israel because it would be a “major event” requiring at least 8 weeks’ advance notice.

Dershowitz, however, maintains that anti-Israel speakers routinely evade such restrictions because they receive invitations from official university departments.

Dershowitz told Fox & Friends that “departments invite anti-Israel speakers all the time, so they don’t have to go through the eight week thing. But they don’t invite pro-Israel speakers, so we have the eight week barrier whereas anti-Israel speakers don’t have the eight week barrier.”

“I’m going to sue Berkeley if they don’t allow me to speak,” he vowed. “If they make me wait eight weeks and allow anti-Israel speakers to come within three or four days, that’s a lawsuit.”

Dershowitz was referring to an interim policy announced last semester by the Dean of Students that puts restrictions on any activity the school deems a “Major Event,” such as requiring that a “Police Services Request Form” be submitted to the Special Events Unit of the UCPD at least eight weeks prior to the event. However, n

Not every event requires this form to be submitted, however—only those that a “LEAD Center Advisor” believes need the assessment.

“Berkeley is a public university…tax payer’s money,” Dershowitz pointed out. “They are bound by the First Amendment so they can’t impose one rule on pro-Israel speakers and one rule on anti-Israel speakers. One rule on conservatives, one rule on Israel.”

“What is the definition of high-profile? Would they actually turn down President Trump if he said ‘I want to speak there in a week.’ Would they turn down a famous actor? A liberal, progressive actor? I don’t think so,” Dershowitz opined. “They have to have the same standard and we are going to hold them to it and if they don’t abide by it, we’re going to take them to court.”

Dershowitz told Campus Reform that he was invited by a pro-Israel student group and gave about three weeks’ advance notice about his visit, but added that he will be “asking departments that have invited anti-Israel speakers to invite [him]” in light of the bureaucratic roadblocks he has encountered.

According to UC-Berkeley’s event calendar, the Center for Race and Gender brought Omar Barghouti, the co-founder of the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, to campus in 2015.

“The students are upset now. The students are reacting because they are telling me that they are being denied the opportunity to listen to speakers that they want to hear,” Dershowitz said on Fox & Friends. “I’m not going to let Berkely get away with that. They are a public university and they have to comply with the First Amendment and we’re going to win that suit.”