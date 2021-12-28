By

Disclosure: This is satire—though Newsom and the New York Governor probably feel this is libel Florida is a well-run State—hundreds of thousands have fled to it, while almost 700,000 have left Now York and California. Florida has no income taxes—New York and California tax you out of your job ad home. Both the Democrat States have massive crime problems—Florida stops crime. For COVID, you are safer in Florida than in any other Stater. For the Virus, you are dead meat in California or New York. Florida should not be allowed to run a safe, responsible State—makes California and New York look bad.

Experts: DeSantis Policies So Bad He’s Now Infecting Record Numbers In California And New York

BabylonBee.com, 12/28/21

TALLAHASSEE, FL—According to experts, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s COVID policies are so bad they are starting to cause skyrocketing COVID infection rates in leftist states.

“COVID is on the rise in New York and California,” said Dr. Fauci. “I spoke with SCIENCE just this morning, and it told me that the real culprit here is Ron DeSantis.”

Fauci and others revealed that the Florida governor’s policies are so bad and permissive and hands-off that they have caused COVID to spike in Left-wing states, even though those states are obediently following the SCIENCE.

“This is just horrible,” said Fauci. “Somehow, DeSantis has diabolically figured out how to reduce COVID rates in his state by giving his people freedom, which has the strange effect of infecting leftist states in record numbers. HE MUST BE STOPPED!” Fauci’s eyes then rolled back into his head and he began uttering an ancient Sumerian tongue to find out what SCIENCE wanted next.

According to sources, most Floridians aren’t aware of the latest frightening COVID numbers, as they are too busy outside having fun.