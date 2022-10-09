By

DeSantis is stopping the use of a dangerous vaccine to young men. That saves lives. Now we find that his policies save Floridians $3,00 a gallon on gas over the cost of gas in Guv Nuisance California. “According to AAA, the average price of gas in California was $6.392 on Friday, October 7, compared to $3.289 in Florida. Florida’s average gas price was also lower than the national average, which sat at $3.891 as of Friday. This is due, in part, to the state’s gas tax holiday, which went into effect October 1, cutting the price of gas by roughly 25 cents.” Newsom has been asked to cut the gas tax. Huis response? He is calling a Special Session of the Legislature to RAISE the gas tax!! Another reason for people to flee California—to Newsom no tax is high enough.

DeSantis vs. Newsom: Gas Prices over $3 Lower in Florida

HANNAH BLEAU, Breitbart, 10/7/22

Gas prices are more than $3.00 lower in Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) Florida than in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) California.

Newsom has for months made a noticeable effort to criticize Florida and DeSantis’s handling of the state, going so far as using the Fourth of July weekend to urge Floridians to flock to the Golden State.

“I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom: Freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate, and the freedom to love,” he pleaded at the time, following up weeks later by mocking “freedom-loving” governors.

Last month, Newsom deemed the Sunshine State governor a “bully,” speaking at a Texas Tribune festival where he further expressed his obsession with disliking the Florida governor.

“I worry about Trump. [I] worry about Trumpism. I worry more about Tucker Carlson. I worry about Ron DeSantis. He’s a bully,” Newsom said before criticizing the state for threatening to fine the Special Olympics over implementing vaccine mandates, which put participation in jeopardy for numerous athletes, even leading some to endanger their own health.

Despite the Democrat’s barrage of attacks and open support of DeSantis challenger Rep. Charlie Crist (D), many of the Sunshine State’s successes speak for themselves. Perhaps most notably, Florida is enjoying gas prices more than $3.00 lower that Newsom’s California.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in California was $6.392 on Friday, October 7, compared to $3.289 in Florida. Florida’s average gas price was also lower than the national average, which sat at $3.891 as of Friday.

This is due, in part, to the state’s gas tax holiday, which went into effect October 1, cutting the price of gas by roughly 25 cents.

“The Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022 reduces the tax rate on motor fuel by 25.3 cents per gallon. Passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis, the tax rate reduction begins Saturday, October 1, and extends through Monday, October 31,” the Florida Revenue website reads.

“The tax rate reduction applies to all gasoline products, any product blended with gasoline and any fuel placed in the storage supply tank of a gasoline-powered motor vehicle,” it adds.

On Thursday, DeSantis noted that Florida now has the fifth least expensive gas in the nation:

Meanwhile, the average price of gas hit a record high in Los Angeles, California, this week reaching $6.494 on Wednesday.

“Prices across the state reached $6.420 per gallon, on average, approaching record levels last seen in June, when the statewide average hit $6.438,” Breitbart News reported. That figure is now higher, as the average price of gasoline in Los Angeles stood at $6.459 on Friday.