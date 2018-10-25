By

Sacramento has decided that the people and city council of Chico, Simi valley and Hollister are unable to set their own rules on the delivery of marijuana. Instead, Sacramento will tell all of our cities what the rules are—no more local control. The Nullification State of California is nullifying local government. “The Bureau of Cannabis Control, the state Department of Food and Agriculture, and the state Department of Public Health released the final draft of regulations governing commercial marijuana on Friday. By far, its most controversial component is one that would allow marijuana delivery services statewide, regardless of any objections from affected cities and counties. Local government advocates and public safety agencies, including the League of California Cities and the California Police Chiefs Association, have been working around the clock to convince state regulators to forgo this idea. They don’t appear to be listening.” Sanctuary State, an out of control CalPERS bankrupting local government, lawsuits against the Trump Administration while the State prevents farmers from getting water and forces energy prices to be highest in the nation. Sacramento needs to take a deep breath and end its nullification of local government.

Despite Local Government Objections, California Moves Ahead With Statewide Cannabis Deliveries

California County News, 10/24/2018

The Bureau of Cannabis Control, the state Department of Food and Agriculture, and the state Department of Public Health released the final draft of regulations governing commercial marijuana on Friday. By far, its most controversial component is one that would allow marijuana delivery services statewide, regardless of any objections from affected cities and counties. Local government advocates and public safety agencies, including the League of California Cities and the California Police Chiefs Association, have been working around the clock to convince state regulators to forgo this idea. They don’t appear to be listening.

Though the cannabis industry has been supportive of the statewide delivery idea, it’s not all rainbows and sunshine for them either. It seems there’s something for everyone to hate in the hundreds of pages of new rules.

There are “so many regulations in there that are just oppressive and difficult,” Debby Goldsberry, executive director of the cannabis shop Magnolia Oakland, wrote on her Facebook page. “It’s confusing, overcomplicated, overbearing, and ultimately unenforceable.”

Former California Growers Association President Hezekiah Allen said newer businesses will bear the brunt of those burdens.

“For businesses that have not yet been able to obtain a license, the target seems to be getting further away, and the prospects for success more elusive,” he told Leafly . “This is problematic, as a vast majority of businesses in the state have not yet been licensed.”

The public has until Nov. 5 to weigh in on the proposed regulations. There’s also a chance that the courts could step in and quash the statewide delivery plan. Cities and police agencies have said they may sue to prevent the provision from being implemented.

