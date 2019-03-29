By

Despite Sanctuary Law, California Cops ‘Bend Over Backwards’ to Work With ICE

Tina Vasquez , REWIRE NEWS, 3/27/2019

Even as California lawmakers try to protect undocumented people against the president’s draconian anti-immigrant policies, state law enforcement officials are striving to be “politically aligned with Trump and ICE

Anti-immigrant law enforcement is not a new phenomenon, but the Trump administration appears to have radicalized law enforcement officials.

When former California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) signed legislation in October 2017 to limit law enforcement collaboration with immigration authorities, it was one of the most progressive sanctuary laws in the United States.

But a new report reveals some of the state’s law enforcement agencies are not abiding by the law, and others have developed workarounds to avoid compliance, allowing many in law enforcement to follow the Trump administration’s lead in attacking undocumented families.

SB 54, known as the “California Values Act,” restricts local law enforcement agencies in California from using resources to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in identifying, detaining, arresting, and transferring custody of immigrants. Early on, the law showed signs of having a marked effect on the lives of immigrants across the state. During its first five months of implementation, beginning in January 2018, the California Values Act led to a 41 percent decrease in ICE arrests at local jails in a state with more than 2 million undocumented people.

But “Turning the Golden State Into a Sanctuary State: A Report On the Impact and Implementation of the California Values Act (SB 54),”

Working With a ‘Rogue Agency’

The report used publicly disclosed documents from 169 California law enforcement agencies and found dozens were utilizing out-of-date, pre-SB 54 immigration enforcement policies or policies issued after SB 54 that include out-of-date provisions or omit major new provisions. Some law enforcement agencies had no immigration-related policies at all, while others rely on policies that don’t comply with the law and were drafted by a private company. The report was written by Asian Americans Advancing Justice–Asian Law Caucus, the University of Oxford Centre for Criminology, and Border Criminologies.

Lexipol, a private company, develops and sells department policies to law enforcement agencies in California that want to comply with the latest state and federal laws. Law enforcement agencies can adopt the company’s policies wholesale, or modify them. After the passage of SB 54 in October 2017, the California Department of Justice (DOJ) was tasked with providing guidance to law enforcement agencies in implementing the law. However, the state DOJ did not issue its guidance until March 2018, leaving a five-month gap between when the law was signed and when law enforcement agencies received guidance. Many law enforcement agencies turned to Lexipol.

Before the California DOJ released its guidance, Lexipol purported to offer law enforcement agencies an updated “Immigration Violations” policy, assuring agencies they would be SB 54 compliant, with the stipulation that SB 54 had “legally untested provisions” that hadn’t been “clarified through case law,” according to the report. Lexipol claimed their updated policy was “carefully crafted to balance the rights of community members with the need to safeguard lives and property and enforce the law.” In reality, Lexipol’s new policy encouraged law enforcement agencies to take immigration enforcement actions that had actually been barred by the state’s sanctuary law.

One of the report’s most troubling revelations is that 41 percent of the sheriff’s departments exploited an exception in SB 54 in order to neutralize the law’s effects. Under the sanctuary law, law enforcement agencies can only provide release date information to federal immigration agencies if the information is already available to the general public or if the detained person meets specific requirements related to their criminal history. Of the 58 sheriff’s departments reviewed, 24 took advantage of this exception by posting release date information, upcoming court hearing dates and locations, and personally identifying information—including residence and occupation—on their department websites. This enabled ICE to detain people upon release from law enforcement custody, even if the person didn’t have a criminal history that would have allowed for an ICE notification of release date or an in-custody transfer to the federal immigration agency. These sheriff’s departments only began posting this information online after the implementation of SB 54.

Other law enforcement agencies in the state have maneuvered around SB 54 compliance by allowing ICE to enter non-public, secure areas of jails to carry out immigration arrests before the detained person is released from law enforcement custody. Ostensibly, these are in-custody transfers, but they’re not being reported as such to the California attorney general, as SB 54 requires.

Angela Chan, one of the report’s authors, is policy director and senior staff attorney for the criminal justice reform program at Asian Americans Advancing Justice–Asian Law Caucus. Chan spent a decade advocating with sheriffs for better immigration-related policies. Chan told Rewire.News that she tries to explain to sheriffs that ICE is a “rogue agency,” one that is “notorious for human rights violations and lying to the public,” going “beyond what is required and allowed under federal laws.” She said she does this advocacy in hopes of deterring sheriffs from assisting the federal immigration agency.

