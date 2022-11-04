By

This is supposed to be satire, that is the category. In fact, while satire, it could be the truth. We have found that the DHS has a bureau of “misinformation” working with the cabal of Silicon social media firms, is working to cancel anybody that gives “misinformation”.’ The definition of that term? Anybody that questions government or tells the truth. Is it possible that the NY Times and other newspapers and media outlets need to be shut down but openly, knowingly lying about the facts? Or like the Chinese government ownership of the Biden family, known via the Hunter Biden laptop, the hiding of the truth? I do not want any cancellations—I just want the public to know the truth—that is is different between the U.S. and China—freedom of speech.

DHS Announces They Will Suppress As Much Speech As It Takes To Preserve Democracy

BabylonBee.com, 11/1/22

U.S. — Amid shocking leaks that showed the Department of Homeland Security colluded with tech companies to suppress speech they disagreed with, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has doubled down, promising to suppress as much speech as it takes to preserve democracy.

“As everyone knows, democracy is when Democrats hold unlimited power, and today that sacred foundation of our country is under attack from free speech,” said Mayorkas from a massive television screen being played in the town square before an assembly of glassy-eyed citizens in identical grey jumpsuits. “We will not tire of protecting our country from violent threats such as speech, opinions, people saying stuff, and bad inward thoughts that poison the mind against your benevolent overlords. I love democracy!”

Democracy experts warn that democracy is under threat like never before as millions are being allowed to say whatever they want to each other without trusted fact-checkers supervising their every word. Said experts are recommending greater powers be given to the Department of Homeland Security to address this growing threat.

At publishing time, the DHS had coordinated with Facebook to remove a meme that reminds people of how Mayorkas looks somewhat like a large pink toad.