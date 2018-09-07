Dianne Feinstein Desperate for Re-Election—Weaponizes Parkland shooting—Blame Guns not Government Policy

By

Parkland father shreds Dianne Feinstein for ‘radical’ anti-gun agenda

By Jessica Chasmar , The Washington Times, 9/5/18

Andrew Pollack , the father of a student killed in the Parkland school mass shooting, tore into Sen. Dianne Feinstein in a series of tweets Wednesday, accusing the Democrat of pushing a “radical” anti-gun agenda during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh .

“ Senator Feinstein , Please stop weaponizing the death of my daughter to push your radical agenda. Sincerely, Andrew Pollack #FixIt,” tweetedMr. Pollack , whose 18-year-old daughter, Meadow, was killed in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“A percentage of every dollar raised by a whacky politician using ‘Parkland’ as a fundraising tool, should go to the families of the victims,” he wrote in another tweet . “Stop using our heartbreak to raise money and push a dangerous agenda! It’s disgusting & pathetic. No wonder the country hates you people.”

Mr. Pollack ’s tweets come amid an onslaught of criticism directed toward Judge Kavanaugh after a video showed him appearing to reject a handshake from Fred Guttenberg , another father of one of the 17 Parkland victims, during a break in Tuesday’s hearing. Critics immediately slammed the judge for snubbing Mr. Guttenberg , but a second video showedMr. Guttenberg quickly approaching Judge Kavanaugh from behind with an extended hand before security ushered him away.

Mr. Guttenberg , whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the February shooting, claimed that the judge pulled away because “he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence.”

Mr. Pollack , who has repeatedly claimed that school shootings are a safety issue and not a gun issue, slammedMr. Guttenberg for using the tragedy as a political tool.