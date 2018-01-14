Dianne Feinstein Says A ‘Bad Cold’ May Have ‘Slowed Down’ Her Mental Faculties

Dianne Feinstein is obviously too old to serve in the Congress. According to her, she broke the law and exposed a secret hearing transcript due to a cold. That would not fly in High School and in this case, her real intentions was to compromise the case against Hillary for collusion with Russia.

“Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein suggested a “bad cold” may have impaired her mental faculties and caused her to release Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee without telling committee chairman Chuck Grassley.

Feinstein published Simpson’s testimony on Tuesday, catching Republicans by surprise. Simpson’s testimony, taken during August of last year, covered his firm’s role in producing the infamous anti-Trump dossier for the Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee.”

If the cold made her do this, how many votes did she cast in Committee or on the floor of Senate, while under the disability of a cold. Were her votes real, or cold induced? She need to Leisure World and stay, neither she nor our country is safe if a cold could cause her to violate the ethics and rules of the Senate.