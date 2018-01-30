Did Botox Fry San Fran Nan’s (Pelosi) Brain?

By

This is what Socialist Democrats Party House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi thinks of President Trump: ““Let the attention be on his slobbering self,” she said. “If you want to walk out, don’t come in.” She has no respect for President Trump. These words and the others, i.e. “nose running” “not burping” is outrageous. The good news is that President Trump is so successful the only thing Pelosi and her totalitarian buddies can do is make silly statements. Very sad the Democrat Party is led by a person who has over dosed on Botox.

Nancy Pelosi: ‘Slobbering’ Trump has set low

By Jessica Chasmar, The Washington Times, 1/30/18

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said the bar is so low for President Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night that a speech in which “his nose isn’t running and he isn’t burping” would be considered successful.

“If his nose isn’t running and he isn’t burping, he did a great speech,” Mrs. Pelosi told the House Democratic Caucus at their weekly private meeting Tuesday morning, Politico reported.

She reportedly instructed Democrats to behave themselves during the address in order to avoid any controversial moments for the party.

“Let the attention be on his slobbering self,” she said. “If you want to walk out, don’t come in.”

About a dozen House Democrats have expressed plans to boycott Mr. Trump’s address out of protest.