Did His Father or Chinese Bail Hunter Biden of $450,000 Tax Lien?

I would hope that he comes forward with an answer. Where did the money come from? What did you do for Ukraine and the Chinese? Where did all that money go?





Broke And Unemployed’ Hunter Biden Slapped With $450K Tax Lien – Which Was ‘Resolved’ In Six Days

by Tyler Durden, Zero Hedge, 8/8/20

For a guy claiming to be broke and unemployed in January in order to avoid paying child support, Hunter Biden was able to ‘resolve’ a $450,000 tax lien in mid-July, just six days after it was issued.

Although Biden claimed that he was broke, he was living in a $12,000-per-month Hollywood Hills rental home and spotted driving a $129,000 Porsche Panamera in Beverly Hills. After a judge ordered Biden to turn over his financial records and travel to Arkansas for a deposition, the former lobbyist agreed to settle the case with Roberts. – Washington Free Beacon

While fighting with his baby mama, an Arkansas stripper, Biden said in a court filing “I attest that I am unemployed and have had no monthly income since May 2019,” adding “I currently have significant debts (in part as a result of obligations arising from my divorce which was final in April 2017).”

According to the Washington Free Beacon , “The younger Biden owed $238,562.76 in state income taxes from 2017 and $215,328.16 in state income taxes from 2018, according to records from the District of Columbia’s Office of Tax and Revenue. The District of Columbia filed a $453,890 lien against him on July 9.“

Yet, six days later on July 15, Hunter was released from the tax lien, as confirmed to the Beacon by a spokesman for DC’s Office of the Chief Financial Officer after the “tax issue was resolved.”

Harvey Bezozi, a tax expert who specializes in large-scale tax debt negotiations, said the only way to get a lien released is to pay the settlement in full—often through a payment plan, penalty abatement, or other compromise with the government—or to prove the lien was filed in error. He said liens can take months or years to resolve.

“It drags on,” he said. “Six days had to be some kind of expeditious kind of process for this.” -Washington Free Beacon

This isn’t the first time Hunter has dodged taxes. In 2018, he was slapped with a $112,805 tax lien, which was resolved this March according to the Beacon.

Biden came under scrutiny over his lucrative positions with foreign entities – reportedly raking in over $50,000 per month sitting on the board of directors for Ukrainian energy giant Burisma, and serving on the board of BHR Partners – “a $1.5 billion private equity arm of Chinese investment fund Bohai Capital,” according to the report.

According to Biden’s lawyer, he no longer sits on either board.

Not just Hunter…

The Beacon also reports that the Biden family has been hit with multiple tax liens over the last several decades.

James Biden has had at least five tax liens filed against him between 1995 and 2015, including one for $589,095 filed in 2015 and released one year later. Frank Biden, another brother of the presidential candidate, has had at least three liens for unpaid income taxes. He said in 2011 that a $32,500 lien in Kentucky stemmed from his struggle with alcohol addiction and was being paid off through a monthly plan, according to the Broward Palm Beach New Times. Joe Biden’s sister Valerie and her husband John Owens have faced at least five tax liens, including one for $229,749 in 1990