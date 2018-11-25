Did UNLIMITED ABSENTEE BALLOT HARVESTING KILL THE GOP ON NOV. 6?

By

On Nov. 6, the Democrats returned 44% of their absentee ballots. The Republicans, 31% These statistics come from PDI. That 13 point difference equaled 580,000 votes. But that is not the issue. In 2016 AB 1921 was signed by Governor Brown—members of the Assembly and State Senate voted for it—or against it. The governor signed it. Yet, the Democrats got a massive number of absentee ballots presented on election day because they had a plan to go door to door to “harvest” the ballots. As best as I can tell, no GOP candidate had such a plan or project. “AB 1921 would allow anybody to walk into an elections office and hand over truckloads of vote by mail envelopes with ballots inside, no questions asked, no verified records kept. It amounts to an open invitation to large-scale vote buying, voter coercion, “granny farming”, and automated forgery. AB 1921 solves no problem that a simple stamp can’t solve.” This along with same day voter registration are opportunities we missed on November 6—and we are paying a heavy price for this—as will the people of California. The winners? Democrats and Texans. Pass this information on to your activist friends. They need to know how we can improve in 2020. Why not have the Sunday before the election as “Absentee ballot turn in” at the churches? A big push in 2020 will help make sure we do not repeat November 6.

Unlimited Ballot Harvesting

Counted As Cast, 8/11/16

The Post Mortem:

Ab 1921 was signed by the governor in the fall of 2016. We shall return to this issue at a later date to try to require better record keeping of vote by mail ballots brought into an elections office.

The Problem:

AB 1921 would allow anybody to walk into an elections office and hand over truckloads of vote by mail envelopes with ballots inside, no questions asked, no verified records kept. It amounts to an open invitation to large-scale vote buying, voter coercion, “granny farming”, and automated forgery. AB 1921 solves no problem that a simple stamp can’t solve.

The Voting Rights Task Force is leading a statewide campaign to stop this bill, We are asking you to contact the governor, and urge him to veto AB 1921 because we don’t need armies of paid, unidentified ballot collectors when postage stamps will do.

Background:

Current California elections code states that a vote by mail voter who is “unable” to return their ballot may have a family or household member return it to the elections office [section 3017(a)(3)] . The ballot may not be returned by workers of a political committee or other organizations [section 3017(e)] .

AB 1921 changes section 3017 to allow “any person” to bring in truckloads of VbM ballots – no questions asked – no records kept.

This is an open invitation to …

large scale vote buying:

Proponents of the bill say that there are laws against vote buying/selling. But it is a victimless crime. Nobody is going to report it, because both sides profit from it. Vote buying has happened often in past American history . Given the several billion dollars spent on American elections, and 130 million voters, we can price a generic blank ballot at more than $100. For close and important races, much more than that.

This is a variation of vote buying. Somebody’s boss, or union chief, or other “superior” says they want to see your ballot. If not, you’re out. You may have the strength to say no, but many people don’t. Megachurches, unions, and political organizations have been holding ballot “parties” for years. Here is one just example: from San Francisco, 2004. This exerts inappropriate job pressure and/or social pressure. This kind of “ballot harvesting” gets easier when the organization can deliver the ballots for you, perhaps chucking the ones they don’t like, just as some people throw away voter registrations they’ve collected but don’t like.

Here, operatives target senior homes, and “assist” elderly people to fill out their ballots “correctly”. A variation of this is “helping” chinese speakers to fill out their ballots, as happened in San Francisco, 2011 . This is preying on the weaknesses of voters for harvest more votes for one side.

Many organizations have digital copies of millions of signatures. They also have the names and addresses. It’s not hard to create copies of VbM envelopes and ballots. Indeed, there are numerous companies that county election office hire to send out VbM ballots to the voters; and they have exact digital copies of the signatures. All you need is to vote in place of people who don’t vote. That’s not hard to find out, because whether or not you voted is a public record. Just comb through the records to find the people who are registered, but don’t vote. Get out the vote (GOTV) campaigns go one step further. They find out, legally, who has not voted by, say 5 PM, on election day, so that the campaign can call them and encourage them to vote. Take it the next step: if the person says they are not going to vote, you’ve got their signature, and everything else you need. Just vote in place of the non-voters. Truckloads of them.

Some, not understanding computer internals, and/or unwilling to look at the actual history and current extent of election manipulation in the US, call automated forgery “far-fetched”. But this is just as “far-fetched” as Russia hacking elections; and as “far-fetched” as the hacking of voter registration databases, now confirmed by officials in Arizona, Illinois, and Riverside county. Computer-savvy democracy advocates saw both of these threats coming 10 years ago. Few listened, but both are here, now. Automated forgery is next.

Remember, there are no questions asked about why the voter is “unable” to vote. Section 3017 does not require officials to keep records of who brought in how many, much less which ballots. At best, we have the purported name of the delivery person on the envelope. But there is no positive identification, no address, no signature. Investigators cannot track down possible criminal activity if they can’t identify who brought in the ballots.

The text of AB 1921 is here: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=201520160AB1921

Act now

The Report of Commission on Federal Election Reform (Carter/Baker, 9/2005) concluded that “Absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud.” Little has changed since then, except that the number of Californians using vote by mail is growing past 50%.

We must stop this invitation to unlimited “ballot harvesting”. The victim is our democracy.

