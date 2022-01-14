Did you know Facebook is now banning jokes/satire?

By

Did you know Facebook is now banning jokes?

Babylon Bee, 1/14/22



They started out banning people for spreading so-called “misinformation.” As I’m sure you know, we got caught up in their fact-checking web many times. It was difficult to break free. But with your help, we made some noise and managed to maintain a presence on the platform. We even got Facebook to apologize and admit that there’s a difference between fake news (which is intended to mislead) and satire (which isn’t).



But they’ve decided it’s not as simple as giving satire a blanket exception. There need to be rules. There need to be limits and restrictions on the kinds of jokes you’re allowed to make.



We’re not kidding.



In a recent announcement, Facebook said they’re developing and rolling out “a new satire framework.” This framework will be used to determined what counts as “true satire” and what doesn’t. For example, true satire, as they put it, “does not ‘punch down’ . . . Indeed, humor can be an effective mode of communicating hateful ideas.”



In other words, Facebook is coming after comedy they don’t like. They want to ban jokes they consider hateful.



Mere days after the Big Tech giant made this announcement, a liberal media outlet published a piece accusing The Babylon Bee of having a “nasty tendency to punch down” because we push back on the madness of transgender ideology and make silly jokes about how women can’t throw grenades as well as men (they really can’t, though). This was no coincidence. The groundwork is being laid. It’s only a matter of time before The Babylon Bee is penalized for violating Facebook’s new policy against hateful comedy.



But let’s get one thing straight. We are not “punching down.” We’re punching back. Conservatives have been on the ropes in the culture war for a long time. We’re in a defensive posture, fighting back against the top-down tyranny of the Left’s progressive agenda. And that agenda is driven by all the nation’s most powerful people, corporations, and institutions. If that’s not punching up, I don’t know what is.



More importantly, Facebook’s new prohibition of “punching down” is speech suppression — it’s people in positions of power protecting their interests by telling you what you can and cannot say. Comedians who self-censor in deference to that power are themselves a joke. You certainly won’t find us doing it.



We’re going to keep making jokes on the internet. And we’re going to keep punching back—not down—at the Left’s progressive agenda and their endless efforts to silence us.



