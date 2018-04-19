By

Thanks to YOUR tax dollars billion dollar corporations are going to buy new electric engines, even though there current diesel engines have many years of service in them. A few years ago we passed a transportation bond, used by Guv Arnold to give one billion to giant trucking corporations new engines and at the same time close down dozens of Hispanic independent truckers—costly AND racist. Now the trucking firms are to get more of your money. “He gives California’s push for clean air a lot of credit for driving his company’s innovations. TransPower is enjoying success because it is working on the right product at the right time. “More investors and private companies have become interested in this space because they see the costs coming down, for batteries especially. And they see that consumers want choices that are healthy for the environment,” Simon said. The trucks rolling out of the Escondido company’s front door still have a long way to go. California subsidies aimed at cleaning up pollution on port properties help bring down the final cost of the vehicles. Without that financial help, the vehicles would be three times as expensive as comparable diesel trucks, but Simon sees that changing sooner rather than later.” Maybe you should demand Sacramento pay for a new electric vehicle for your family—why not, the crony capitalists are using your money—start using their money.

Diesel Fuel May Be On The Way Out At California Ports

By Erik Anderson, KPBS, 4/18/18

An Escondido-based startup is betting that electric engines will become the power plant of choice at ports and other cargo facilities and they are bringing a product to market at what may be the best possible time.

From the outside, this school bus sitting in the north San Diego County TransPower facility looks like any other. But lift the hood and the difference is obvious. Several gray boxes sit where a diesel-powered engine used to be.

In fact, TransPower technicians physically remove the emission spewing diesel engines from buses, cargo haulers and trucks, and they replace the parts with electric engines.

The company’s engineers have built an electric power-plant system that can slip into the space formerly occupied by the diesel engine.

“To the operator, it’s just another truck,” said Joshua Goldman, TransPower’s vice president of sales and marketing.

“In fact, there are 2,000 longshore workers at the ports of California that any given Sunday could jump into any given diesel or electric truck, so it needs to feel just like any other truck. They need to do it without retraining,” Goldman said.

The TransPower vehicles look the same and they are designed to be similar, but it is clear they are different when the accelerator is pushed to the floorboard.

Instead of the rumble of a diesel power plant, the vehicle emits a high-pitched whine as it picks up speed. There is no gear shifting or black smoke.

The electric vehicles have powerful electrical engines that can haul up to 80,000-pound payloads, but they create just a whisper of the sound generated by comparable diesel vehicles.

And the technology is getting better.

“From the initial batteries we bought six years ago, to the batteries today, it’s 1,000 times more reliable. The quality is much better. We don’t have to weed out weak cells in the system. We provide a more reliable truck to our customers,” Goldman said.

This electric engine sled slides right into the compartment where diesel engines used to be at TransPower headquarters on Feb. 28, 2018.

Costs are coming down

Those technological jumps are coupled with lower costs.

The batteries in TransPower’s first trucks cost about $1 million per vehicle. A new truck today gets a battery system that’s twice as powerful for $150,000 to $200,000.

“The big picture is that electric power makes a lot more sense to use for most vehicles,” said Mike Simon, who founded TransPower in 2010.

He gives California’s push for clean air a lot of credit for driving his company’s innovations.

TransPower is enjoying success because it is working on the right product at the right time.

“More investors and private companies have become interested in this space because they see the costs coming down, for batteries especially. And they see that consumers want choices that are healthy for the environment,” Simon said.

The trucks rolling out of the Escondido company’s front door still have a long way to go.

California subsidies aimed at cleaning up pollution on port properties help bring down the final cost of the vehicles. Without that financial help, the vehicles would be three times as expensive as comparable diesel trucks, but Simon sees that changing sooner rather than later.

Money will mark the tipping point

“There will be a turning point where the public subsidies will be reduced and more and more of the investments will come from the private sector just because it’s naturally more cost effective to do this,” Simon said

And there’s a potentially huge market. San Diego has a small port, but the Port of Long Beach is a massive facility that uses thousands of trucks. And there’s the potential that electric trucks could make inroads in the long-haul market.

“We’re going to see steady and slow growth for the next five years as the technology matures and the prices start to come down. After five years we might see more rapid growth,” said Kevin Wood of San Diego’s Center For Sustainable Energy.

The government incentives are the current market drivers, but falling costs, rising reliability and the push for cleaner air could take over that.

“As long as people are buying stuff we need a way to move that stuff around and so there’s really no alternative to cleaning up the freight sector,” Wood said.

Wood expects this niche market to grow slowly over the next few years, with that growth picking up speed in four or five years.

TransPower could be one of the companies leading that charge.