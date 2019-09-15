Discrimination DEMANDED: Democrat Congressional Committee: ”We do not want any stinkin MALES running for office”

By

New DCCC Chief Wants to Cancel Male Candidates

Lucinda Guinn agrees ‘we shouldn’t let boys run for office anymore’

Collin Anderson, Washington Free Beacon, 9/13/19

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s newly appointed executive director wants to cancel male political candidates.

Lucinda Guinn, a former executive at pro-abortion fundraising giant EMILY’s List, was named executive director of the embattled Democratic elections organization. The news comes as a blow to male Democrats, as Guinn has indicated on social media that she does not want men to run for office.

In a February tweet, Guinn appeared to agree with another user’s proposal that “we shouldn’t let boys run for office anymore.”

The idea was initially raised by liberal think tank Third Way’s senior vice president, Lanae Erickson, who asked, “Anyone else having the feeling that maybe we shouldn’t let boys run for office anymore?”

The DCCC did not return request for comment.

It is unclear if two male Democrats that supported the hiring of Guinn, Reps. Tony Cardenas (D., Calif.) and Scott Peters (D., Calif.), are aware of Guinn’s potential ban of male candidates. Neither returned requests for comment.

Guinn’s hiring comes at a time of turmoil within the DCCC. Former executive director Allison Jaslow, a gay combat veteran, resigned after the Washington Free Beacon discovered anti-gay and racist tweets sent by recently promoted staffer Tayhlor Coleman.

“#ThingsIDontRemember: giving a lesbian my number during Mardi Gras. Now she keeps calling me,” Coleman tweeted with the hashtags “#awkard #yikes #homophobia.”

Five other senior staffers followed Jaslow in leaving the DCCC in the wake of Coleman’s tweets, but Coleman herself is still employed by the DCCC according to her Twitter bio.

Lawmakers from the Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional Hispanic Caucus were reportedly furious with the DCCC at a meeting announced in the wake of the Washington Free Beacon exposé.

Justice Democrats, the progressive group that backed Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.), fundraised off the DCCC mayhem. Ocasio-Cortez has previously advised Democratic donors to stop giving money to the DCCC.

Ocasio-Cortez’s anti-DCCC sentiment was echoed by the freshman representative’s senior counsel and policy adviser, Dan Riffle, who goes by “Every Billionaire Is A Policy Failure” on Twitter.

“The simple and obvious solution here is for Progressive Caucus members to stop paying dues to the @DCCC,” Riffle said in a now-deleted tweet. “The DCCC is not an organization that backs any Democrat. They work to elect a certain kind of Democrat, and if you aren’t that kind of Democrat why are you giving them money?”

Ocasio-Cortez did not return request for comment on Guinn’s hiring.