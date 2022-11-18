Disgraced FTX Founder Donated To Six RINOs Who Voted To Impeach Trump

November 18, 2022 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

This is how it looks.  The U.S. gave money to the Ukraine, based on the Biden Administration request.  The same country that fired a prosecutor at the request of Biden, because of an investigation into the Biden Crime Family.  Then, somehow, $40 million was invested in FTX, a Ponzi scheme.  Then FTX gave $40 million to Democrats and SIX anti-GOP Republicans.  This is called embezzlement, money laundering and a crime.

Will the Democrats give the money back?  Will the so-called Republicans give the money back?  Only George Soros gave the Democrats more money—but at least it is his money.

“Since July, Bankman-Fried has made $5,800 contributions, the maximum individuals can give directly to Congressional campaigns, to the committees of Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Richard Burr, the North Carolina Republican who announced plans to retire at the end of his term in 2023.

As previously reported, Bankman-Fried’s balance sheet contained an asset worth over $7 million called “TrumpLose.”

By Anthony Scott, Gateway Pundit,  11/17/22  

As most are well aware by now, the disgraced founder of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried was the Democrat party’s second-largest donor just behind George Soros.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, in the 2020 presidential election, Bankman-Fried dished millions to the Biden campaign and followed it up by handing out over $40 million dollars to democrats in the 2022 primaries and midterms.

Forbes reported last year that Bankman-Fried also donated to six RINOs who voted to impeach President Trump.

Forbes reported :

CEO of Citadel Ken Griffin, has also taken a look at the FTX’s balance sheet and pointed out Sam Bankman-Fried’s “TRUMPLOSE” investment coupled with being the second largest Democrat donor was “ugly.”

