This is how it looks. The U.S. gave money to the Ukraine, based on the Biden Administration request. The same country that fired a prosecutor at the request of Biden, because of an investigation into the Biden Crime Family. Then, somehow, $40 million was invested in FTX, a Ponzi scheme. Then FTX gave $40 million to Democrats and SIX anti-GOP Republicans. This is called embezzlement, money laundering and a crime. Will the Democrats give the money back? Will the so-called Republicans give the money back? Only George Soros gave the Democrats more money—but at least it is his money.

Disgraced FTX Founder Donated To Six RINOs Who Voted To Impeach Trump

By Anthony Scott, Gateway Pundit, 11/17/22

As most are well aware by now, the disgraced founder of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried was the Democrat party’s second-largest donor just behind George Soros.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, in the 2020 presidential election, Bankman-Fried dished millions to the Biden campaign and followed it up by handing out over $40 million dollars to democrats in the 2022 primaries and midterms.

Forbes reported last year that Bankman-Fried also donated to six RINOs who voted to impeach President Trump.

Forbes reported :

Since July, Bankman-Fried has made $5,800 contributions, the maximum individuals can give directly to Congressional campaigns, to the committees of Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Richard Burr, the North Carolina Republican who announced plans to retire at the end of his term in 2023.

As previously reported, Bankman-Fried’s balance sheet contained an asset worth over $7 million called “TrumpLose.”

CEO of Citadel Ken Griffin, has also taken a look at the FTX’s balance sheet and pointed out Sam Bankman-Fried’s “TRUMPLOSE” investment coupled with being the second largest Democrat donor was “ugly.”