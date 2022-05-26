By

Disney is a very confused company. They hate Florida for wanting basic education for the students. Yet, they have products made in the slave/terrorist nation of China, which hates gay people.

Disney Gay ‘Pride Collection’ Clothing Made in Anti-LGBTQ China

DAVID NG and JEROME HUDSON, Breitbart, 5/24/22

The Walt Disney Co.’s LGBTQ-themed “Pride Collection” fashion line features clothing manufactured in China, which continues to regard homosexuality as a mental disorder and recently announced a crackdown on “sissy” men in entertainment.

Disney’s “Pride Collection” includes apparel with “Made in China” labels, according to items obtained by Breitbart News. At least one of those items is made from 100-percent cotton, which may have been sourced from slave-labor regions in China, though it remains unclear.

The company, which did not respond to requests for comment from Breitbart News, kicked off the apparel line this month, saying it would donate all profits though June 30 to groups that support “LGBTQIA+ youth and families.”

Disney’s “Pride” merchandise is geared for both children and adults and features rainbow-themed motifs imposed on familiar Disney brands, including Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar. Some items feature slogans including “Belong, Believe, Be Proud.”

Pride-Themed Disney Plush Toys, Breitbart News

China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, but the Communist Party still looks unfavorably upon gay people and significantly restricts displays of alleged “homosexual” or “effeminate” behavior. Communist leaders announced in September a ban on “sissy” or “girlie” men in entertainment in an effort to promote masculinity among the country’s young men.

Last year, a Chinese court ruled that the printing of the words “homosexuality is a psychological disorder,” which appeared in a university textbook used in eastern China’s Jiangsu province, was “not an error.”

Breitbart News

The Communist Party has also allied itself with the Taliban, with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping recently praising the “sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity” of Afghanistan. The Taliban persecute LGBT people and women and girls generally, subjecting the former to torture, imprisonment, and even execution.

Disney continues to maintain a cozy relationship with the Communist Party despite the regime’s well-documented human rights atrocities in Tibet and occupied East Turkistan, the region the Communist Party refers to as “Xinjiang.”

In contrast, the company has declared war on Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which bars the teaching of sexual orientation and gender ideology, including transgenderism, to children in kindergarten through third grade.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has vowed to fight to repeal the law, despite bi-partisan support among Florida voters.

In response, Florida recently stripped Disney of its self-governing privileges in Orlando, potentially exposing the company to new taxes and government regulations.