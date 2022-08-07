By

Disney is a PHONY on Gay Productions and Views

Disney Won’t Say Gay in Middle East: Censors LGBTQ Content in Gulf Countries While Fighting Florida Law

DAVID NG, Breitbart, 8/5/22

The Walt Disney Co. won’t say gay in the Middle East.

After picking a political fight with Florida over the state’s Parental Rights in Education Law, and declaring itself an LGBTQ ally to boot, Disney is reportedly censoring gay and transgender content on the version of the Disney+ streaming service that it launched in the region in June.

Among the titles that won’t stream are the animated movie Lightyear, which features a lesbian kiss, and the Baymax series, which has a transgender “man” who menstruates.

Disney cited “local regulatory requirements” in a statement to Esquire Middle East.

“Content offerings differ across our many Disney+ markets, based upon a number of factors. Content available should align with local regulatory requirements,” the studio said.

Disney+ Middle East recently launched in several predominantly Muslim countries — including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Qatar — where homosexuality is either illegal or considered taboo.

The UAE already banned Lightyear from showing in local cinemas.

This year, Disney CEO Bob Chapek declared the company will be a staunch ally of the LGBTQ community. He said Disney will continue to fight Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Law, which forbids the teaching of sexuality and gender ideology — including transgenderism — to children in kindergarten through third grade.

Disney used the Democrat slogan “Don’t Say Gay” when referring to the Florida law in a statement in March.

“Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts,” the company said.