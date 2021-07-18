By

Even Disney, the woke corporation that no longer recognizes boys and girls, though making billions from them, likes to make money. It is cheaper for them to have 2,000 highly paid workers in Florida rather than California. These are highly paid professionals. Now they will get a 13% raise (Florida does not have an income tax) and a much lower cost of living. Oh, Florida schools have been open for the past year, no one is sure if California schools will open after being closed for 18 months. “The Walt Disney Co. said Thursday it planned to build a new regional campus in central Florida to house at least 2,000 professional employees who will be relocating from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development. In a letter to employees, Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said the move would allow creative and business teams to be better integrated. The company already has a theme park resort, Walt Disney World, that is the size of the city of San Francisco, located outside Orlando, Florida. The number 2,000 may not seem like a lot. But, that is a lot of income, sales and gas taxes not paid in California. This is but one company moving major segments to another State. Be woke, but don’t go broke.

Disney opening campus in Florida, moving 2,000 California workers

CNBC, 7/15/21

The Walt Disney Co. said Thursday it planned to build a new regional campus in central Florida to house at least 2,000 professional employees who will be relocating from Southern California.

In a letter to employees, Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said the move would allow creative and business teams to be better integrated.

The new Disney campus will be located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) to the east of Disney World, in a neighborhood by Orlando International Airport.

“Florida is known for its rich culture of hospitality and active lifestyle as well as a lower cost of living with no state income tax,” D’Amaro said in the employee letter.

While the California-based company is still figuring out which employees will be asked to relocate, they likely will be those in the parks division who aren’t working full-time at Disneyland in California or in the international parks business. Workers asked to relocate will have 18 months to make the move, D’Amaro said.

“As someone who has moved with my family from California to Florida and back again, I understand that relocation is a big change, not only for the employee, but also for their families,” D’Amaro said.