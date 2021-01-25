Disney: Peter Pan, Dumbo Both are RACIST

Disney Corporation has turned racist. It is now determining that the classics like Peter Pan and Dumbo are racist, as in Jungle Book and numerous other films they produced and continue to promote.

If Disney truly believed this, not just making a publicity stunt, they would stop the distribution of these films and apologize to the public for being a racist organization. In fact, since they produced these films they now call racist, they ARE a racist organization.

“It’s up for a few seconds before the movie begins, telling viewers the coming program “includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or culture.” So far, the warning has been assigned to some of its older content, not to all of its available media.

Disney introduced this warning last year, with “Peter Pan”, “Dumbo” and “The Jungle Book” recently added to the list of films.

Other movies like “Aladdin”, “Lady and The Tramp”, “The Aristocats” and “Swiss Family Robinson” also have the message.

Will you do business with an admitted racist? Will you give them your money, so they can make more racist films? I though Walt Disney was a really nice person—now we find out he could have led the local chapter of the KKK. Since we are taking down statues of Lincoln, Washington and others, plus changing the names of buildings, the Disney Corp. needs to change it name to the Soros Foundation. If you are going to be a hater—be a big time hater.