Disney: Peter Pan, Dumbo Both are RACIST

Disney Corporation has turned racist. It is now determining that the classics like Peter Pan and Dumbo are racist, as in Jungle Book and numerous other films they produced and continue to promote.
If Disney truly believed this, not just making a publicity stunt, they would stop the distribution of these films and apologize to the public for being a racist organization. In fact, since they produced these films they now call racist, they ARE a racist organization.
Will you do business with an admitted racist? Will you give them your money, so they can make more racist films? I though Walt Disney was a really nice person—now we find out he could have led the local chapter of the KKK. Since we are taking down statues of Lincoln, Washington and others, plus changing the names of buildings, the Disney Corp. needs to change it name to the Soros Foundation. If you are going to be a hater—be a big time hater.
Disney Plus warns of racist stereotypes in its films
Advisory is part of company-wide initiative
Click Orlando, 1/24/21
ORLANDO, Fla. – If perusing some Disney classics on Disney+, it may take you an extra 30 seconds to start some films.
The streaming platform now has unskippable warnings giving users a heads up about racist stereotypes depicted in some of its original films.
It’s up for a few seconds before the movie begins, telling viewers the coming program “includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or culture.” So far, the warning has been assigned to some of its older content, not to all of its available media.
Disney introduced this warning last year, with “Peter Pan”, “Dumbo” and “The Jungle Book” recently added to the list of films.
Other movies like “Aladdin”, “Lady and The Tramp”, “The Aristocats” and “Swiss Family Robinson” also have the message.
“These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” the advisory reads. “Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it, and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”
The message also encourages people to visit disney.com/storiesmatter to expand on their initiative to create more inclusive media and accurately represent the cultures left off-screen.
