It costs about $160 per person to enter Disneyland. Once inside, you are in the Fantasy world, not of Walt Disney but of Biden, AOC, Jesse Jackson and the racists of America. Rides have been taken out because of the fear they might be racist. Songs that go with the rides have been changed, due to fear of someone accusing Disney of being racist. The employees are taught that if they are white they are racists. Entering the Park means you are entering RACISTS WORLD. “Guggenheim Partners analyst Michael Morris downgraded Disney to “neutral” from “buy” and cut his target price to $165 from $205, according to multiple reports. He warned about the “pace of profit growth at the company’s direct-to-consumer and parks businesses, which is now below consensus through fiscal 2024.” Disney’s theme parks will likely see a slower recovery due to continued effects of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, as the parks division will be “impacted by heightened attendance restrictions and consumer caution.” Left out of the article is the fact that families want entertainment, not politics—Disney has become a hate filled operation—and parents want quality for their children, not politics.

Disney Shares Plunge After Analyst Downgrade Warning of Slower Theme Park Recovery

David Ng, Breitbart, 1/14/22

The Walt Disney Co. saw its shares plunge nearly 4 percent in morning trading Friday after an analyst downgraded the stock, citing slower-than-expected recovery at the company’s theme parks and higher-than-expected spending on streaming and traditional TV content.

Guggenheim Partners analyst Michael Morris downgraded Disney to “neutral” from “buy” and cut his target price to $165 from $205, according to multiple reports. He warned about the “pace of profit growth at the company’s direct-to-consumer and parks businesses, which is now below consensus through fiscal 2024.”

Disney’s theme parks will likely see a slower recovery due to continued effects of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, as the parks division will be “impacted by heightened attendance restrictions and consumer caution.”

Disney plans to spend as much as $33 billion on content over the next year, according to the company’s annual report. That represents an $8 billion increase from the previous fiscal year when Disney said it spent about $25 billion on content.

The company said its expansion of streaming entertainment is driving the surge in spending.

Like other Hollywood studios, Disney is betting the farm on streaming entertainment, with high-profile blockbusters flopping at the box office. Recent disappointments include Pixar’s Encanto, Marvel’s Eternals, and 20th Century’s West Side Story.

Disney recently decided to premiere Pixar’s Turning Red exclusively on Disney+ on March 11, making it the latest Disney title to skip cinemas altogether as company executives seek to boost streaming subscriptions.