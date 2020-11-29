Disney to Lay Off 32,000 employees—50,000 in total lose jobs

By

With this newest layoff by Disney, including outside vendors, employees of hotels and restaurants, Guv Nuisance has killed 50,000 jobs in Orange County. Now is more vicious lockdown and enforcement means many more will lose jobs, more suicides, depression. As a result of his use of junk science, no science and socialist ideology, our kids are having their future taken away. In China, 195 million kids are getting a full time education. In California—just a few in private schools—like Gavins’ own children. He should be forced to send his kids to a government schools—he needs to see how real Californians live—not the rich, privileged dilettantes like himself. “As the coronavirus continues to hinder operations at Disney theme parks, the entertainment company plans to lay off 32,000 employees early next year. The layoffs mostly will occur at parks and in the products divisions, the company said in a Wednesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. “Due to the current climate, including COVID-19 impacts, and changing environment in which we are operating, the Company has generated efficiencies in its staffing, including limiting hiring to critical business roles, furloughs and reductions-in-force,” the company’s filing said.” Every one of these folks need to sign the Recall Gavin petitions—he killed their jobs, they should take his away from him.

Disney to lay off 32,000 employees as COVID-19 impedes theme parks

The layoffs mostly will occur at parks and in the products divisions, the company said.

By Susan Katz Keating, Just the News, 11/26/20

As the coronavirus continues to hinder operations at Disney theme parks, the entertainment company plans to lay off 32,000 employees early next year.

The layoffs mostly will occur at parks and in the products divisions, the company said in a Wednesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“Due to the current climate, including COVID-19 impacts, and changing environment in which we are operating, the Company has generated efficiencies in its staffing, including limiting hiring to critical business roles, furloughs and reductions-in-force,” the company’s filing said.

“As part of these actions, the employment of approximately 32,000 employees primarily at Parks, Experiences and Products will terminate in the first half of fiscal 2021.”

This comes in addition to the roughly 37,000 employees who will not be laid off but who have been furloughed as of Oct. 3. Those employees were furloughed “as a result of COVID-19’s impact on our businesses,” the filing said.

Disney theme parks throughout the U.S., Asia, and Europe were closed between March and May this year, according to reports.

The popular Disney World in Orlando, Fla. currently is open, with restrictions including mandatory face masks for employees and customers, and temperature screenings at some sites.

Disney claimed it lost $629 million in the three-month period that ended Oct. 3, according to reports.