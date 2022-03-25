By

Want to be bullied and censored? Either go to social media, like Facebook—or work for the Disney corporation. Disney executives look like the last job they had was working for either Bernie Sanders or George Soros. Disney was once a family oriented company. Today it is an organization that takes money from families, then spends the profits hating free speech and bullying its employees. “The Free Enterprise Project has previously slammed Disney for its “Reimagine Tomorrow” employee trainings on “antiracism,” which claim that the U.S. has a “long history of systemic racism and transphobia” and that White employees must “work through feelings of guilt, shame, and defensiveness to understand what is beneath them and what needs to be healed.” Disney claimed the training documents had been taken out of context. Literally, the current leadership of the Disney Corp. HATES Walt Disney, believing that he was a racist—and they believe you are a racist.

No Afro-American would attend a KKK event. Why do white people spend money with a corporation that hates them?

Disney’s left-wing activism creates ‘environment of fear’ that is ‘damaging morale,’ some worker say

Employees say Disney has become ‘an increasingly uncomfortable place to work for those of us whose political and religious views are not explicitly progressive’

By Tyler O’Neil FOX Business 3/24/22

City Journal contributing editor Christopher Rufo stands by his reporting on Disney’s ‘reimagine tomorrow’ program, arguing the company ‘vindicated’ his reporting.

A group of anonymous employees at The Walt Disney Company (TDWC) has spoken out in an open letter, warning the company not to take political stances that alienate some workers and parts of Disney’s audience, and claiming that Disney has become “an increasingly uncomfortable place to work” for those who don’t agree with “explicitly progressive” policies.

The employees heaped praise on Disney, noting that “our work contributes to a fountain of wonder that inspires joy, awe, and delight in guests and audiences of all ages.” However, they warned that “over the last few years, one group of cast members has become invisible within the company.”

“The Walt Disney Company has come to be an increasingly uncomfortable place to work for those of us whose political and religious views are not explicitly progressive,” the employees wrote. “We watch quietly as our beliefs come under attack from our own employer, and we frequently see those who share our opinions condemned as villains by our own leadership.”

The employees noted Disney’s “Reimagine Tomorrow” campaign to promote “underrepresented voices” and noted that “the tomorrow being reimagined doesn’t seem to have much room for religious or political conservatives within the company. Left-leaning cast members are free to promote their agenda and organize on company time using company resources. They call their fellow employees ‘bigots’ and pressure TWDC to use corporate influence to further their left-wing legislative goals.”