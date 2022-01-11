By

California is already crime central for the nation, But, Guv Newsom does not think we have enough criminals on the streets, The DA;s of LA, Contra Costa, Alameda and San Fran are working as fast as possible that every block has a resident criminal—protected by government. Now the prison system is about to give early release to many more career criminals. “Late last month, the 28 DAs won a temporary restraining order that, for now, keeps the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation from boosting good conduct credits for inmates serving time for a so-called “second strike” offense. The CDCR’s emergency regulations apply to inmates previously convicted of a serious and violent felony who are now serving time for a separate felony involving a nonviolent crime. One problem, the prosecutors say, is that California’s definition of nonviolent crimes includes offenses involving domestic violence, human trafficking, rape of an unconscious person, animal cruelty and weapons possession. “The word ‘nonviolent’ certainly applies to many violent crimes,” Nasarenko said. Great news for those who love domestic violence—Newsom no longer considers wife beating violence! Just because he is sick, does not mean we should not be protecting our citizens.

District attorneys want to block early-release rule for some California felons

Staff reports, Ventura Star, 1/11/22

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko is among more than two dozen California DAs aiming to block new rules that would allow early release of certain felons from state prison.

Late last month, the 28 DAs won a temporary restraining order that, for now, keeps the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation from boosting good conduct credits for inmates serving time for a so-called “second strike” offense. The CDCR’s emergency regulations apply to inmates previously convicted of a serious and violent felony who are now serving time for a separate felony involving a nonviolent crime.

One problem, the prosecutors say, is that California’s definition of nonviolent crimes includes offenses involving domestic violence, human trafficking, rape of an unconscious person, animal cruelty and weapons possession.

“The word ‘nonviolent’ certainly applies to many violent crimes,” Nasarenko said.

The emergency rules would potentially allow certain second-strike inmates housed in minimum-security facilities to serve only a third of their sentences by increasing credits from 50% to 66%, according to the prosecutors.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, who is leading the legal challenge, said the new class of credits includes some that don’t require inmates to complete rehabilitation programs.

“Releasing these dangerous inmates after serving a small fraction of their sentences not only lacks accountability, it shortens effective rehabilitation, violates victims’ rights and is a significant threat to public safety,” Schubert said in a statement.

She noted the DAs are not contesting good conduct credits for inmates working at fire camps, but said “sneaking in another class of individuals with serious and violent criminal histories goes too far.”

Dana Simas, spokesperson for the state corrections agency, said in an email the department “stands by its regulations as drafted” and began implementing the unaffected portions as scheduled on Jan. 1.