Looks like the City of San Luis Obispo has decided to go full racist. With a drug epidemic, homeless crisis, failed schools, bribery of elected officials, high gas prices, the City of San Luis Obispo has concluded they need to have racist policies running the city. “The City of San Luis Obispo is looking for a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Manager who is passionate about fostering change to cultivate a supportive and inclusive environment for all. The DEI Manager would be responsible for building and strengthening the framework for an inclusive and equitable workplace within the City organization and for the community, implementing programs internally and externally, and applying strategic tactics to advance belonging. The DEI Manager would serve as a strategic partner with the City’s Leadership Team on internal and external DEI work while simultaneously supporting employees and the community at large. Learn more about the position and the City organization in our recruitment brochure. Instead of looking for the most qualified for government positions, they have decided on using race and gender as the criteria. When will an applicant, turned down because of race or gender file a lawsuit based on civil rights law? When will someone file a criminal complaint against the City Manager for a hate crime? Until then, add this city to Selma, Alabama in 1963, Jackson, Mississippi in 1965 and Montgomery, Alabama in 1966 to the Racist Hall of Fame.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Manager – City of San Luis Obispo

Public CEO, 11/1/21

The City of San Luis Obispo is looking for a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Manager who is passionate about fostering change to cultivate a supportive and inclusive environment for all. The DEI Manager would be responsible for building and strengthening the framework for an inclusive and equitable workplace within the City organization and for the community, implementing programs internally and externally, and applying strategic tactics to advance belonging. The DEI Manager would serve as a strategic partner with the City’s Leadership Team on internal and external DEI work while simultaneously supporting employees and the community at large. Learn more about the position and the City organization in our recruitment brochure.

Interested parties should apply through the City’s website at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/slobispo by midnight on November 30, 2021. Please attach your resume and a compelling cover letter.

If selected to interview for this position, we plan to have oral boards on December 14 and/or 15 and then second interviews in person on December 16. Please hold these dates.

If you have any questions, please contact Bob Hall at (714) 309-9104.