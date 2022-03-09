By

The single payer issue is the wedge issue inside the Democrat Party of California. Add to that the defund law enforcement movement, the desire for higher taxes and the demand that kids only go to government schools—and you have a civil war inside the California Democrat Party. Many incumbents are being challenged by the Progressives. “And tensions are still running high with the party’s progressive wing over policy and political donations: “The Party exercised every opportunity … to silence progressive voices and the policies supported by the majority of Californians,” tweeted Amar Shergill, who leads the progressive caucus. “In the coming months, (we) will chart an organizing path outside of the Party where progressive activists are valued.” On the Republican side, moderates and Establishment folks are doing the same. They are putting up their candidates against conservatives—just for Party delegates—so they can continue to control the Party.

Divisions plague California Democratic Party

BY EMILY HOEVEN, Cal Matters, 3/7/22

IN SUMMARY

The divisions among California Democrats were on display during the party convention, including tensions with labor and progressives.

When Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his annual State of the State speech on Tuesday, he’ll face the same challenge that confronted the California Democratic Party at its convention this weekend: uniting many fractured groups under one umbrella.

However, Newsom is in a more politically stable place than he was last year, when he used his State of the State address to kick off his campaign against the recall attempt that he soundly defeated. But despite their iron-clad grip on state politics, the same can’t be said for California Democrats, who are rushing to energize voters ahead of key midterm elections expected to result in Republicans gaining control of Congress.

Here’s a look at a few key takeaways — and controversies — from the convention, some of which illuminate the political fissures that can make or break a bill’s fate in California’s supermajority-Democratic legislature:Labor leaders clashed with party leaders on numerous fronts. Andrew Meredith, president of the powerful State Building and Construction Trades Council, accused the party of forgetting its “blue-collar roots,” adding, “We must refrain from being the mouthpiece for unrealistic policy goals that hurt the working class or hurt the working poor” — an apparent reference to certain housing and environmental policies.

Meanwhile, Art Pulsaki — the outgoing leader of the California Labor Federation — slammed some Democrats for being influenced by corporate interests: “They don’t just count on Republicans to carry their water anymore. They turn to Democrats to do their dirty work,” he said.

And tensions are still running high with the party’s progressive wing over policy and political donations: “The Party exercised every opportunity … to silence progressive voices and the policies supported by the majority of Californians,” tweeted Amar Shergill, who leads the progressive caucus. “In the coming months, (we) will chart an organizing path outside of the Party where progressive activists are valued.”

Rusty Hicks, chairperson of the California Democratic Party, told CalMatters political reporter Alexei Koseff: “I’m not focused on the things that we solely disagree on. I’m focused on those things that unite us. … Some make too much of the rambunctious nature of a democratic institution when people disagree with one another on approach or direction or objective.”

Meanwhile, as San Francisco political columnist Joe Garofoli notes, few top Democrats addressed issues top of mind for many voters, such as crime, homelessness and rising inflation rates that pushed California’s average price for a gallon of gas to a record $5.29 on Sunday.

One notable exception: Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta, who denounced his “right-wing opponents” — including Republican Nathan Hochman and no party preference candidate Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, who recently secured endorsements from powerful law enforcement groups — for refusing to say whether they support strengthening gun control laws or protecting abortion rights.

The party also approved endorsements for the June 7 primary, including for some closely watched Dem-on-Dem races:

Incumbent Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara narrowly secured the endorsement over Assemblymember Marc Levine of San Rafael.

Malia Cohen, chair of the state Board of Equalization, squeaked out the endorsement for state controller over Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia narrowly missed the endorsement threshold for a hotly contested Southern California congressional seat also being sought by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia of Downey.

And delegates overwhelmingly voted “no endorsement” in a special election runoff between Supervisor Matt Haney and former supervisor David Campos for a vacant state Assembly seat representing part of San Francisco.