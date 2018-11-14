By

At a time when politics and policy hit us in the fact every moment—watching the news, watching a "comedy" show that is actually a political statement, to going to a football game and wondering if the players are there for a touchdown or a political rally. Glad to see a personal side of the equation.

Do Californians Love Their Houses Too Much?

A Fourth-Generation Homeowner Reconsiders the California Dream

By Joe Mathews, Zocalo Public Square, 11/12/18

No house on earth means more to me than my paternal grandparents’ small blue home near the bottom of a windswept hill in the Bay Area city of San Mateo.

I’ve entered this place thousands of times; I even lived there for a few months when I was 7. But this visit will be different.

While 420 Voelker Drive still belongs to my family, my grandparents have died and my uncle has moved in. He has a roommate, a generous woman who will greet me warmly and make dinner, but isn’t a relative. Before she and her son moved in with my uncle, they didn’t have a home.

This is a love story about California housing.

In this state, homes and dreams have always been emotionally intertwined. Now the dream of owning a house is out of reach for many: Housing of all kinds has become too scarce and too expensive. As a member of the fourth generation of my California clan to make a home here, I worry about what this may mean for our future and for all our families.

In 2011, I took on a big mortgage to buy a small, sunbeaten 1905 house in the San Gabriel Valley. Keeping up the place has been a struggle, but it caused me to see something new about California housing: Our houses and apartments are very old. The median age of a California dwelling is 46 years, while the national median age is 37. Our houses have faded and flipped, had their value destroyed by recession and disasters, and been run down and remodeled. And so, many of our homes have come to feel less like benefits and more like burdens.

Sometimes, our houses break our hearts.

To get an intimate understanding of Californians’ changing relationship with our homes, I realized that I needed to see the houses themselves. So this fall, I returned to six different homes that have been owned by my extended family during the last century.

The two sides of my family represent different strands of the California Dream. My dad’s side migrated here early in the 20th century to seek fortune and serve the military. Over a century, that middle-class family has produced teachers, journalists, and various other educated professionals. My mom’s even bigger clan of Dust Bowl Okies toiled in the orange packing houses and aerospace factories of Southern California, and now they are mostly truck drivers, caregivers, and office workers.

On this personal journey, I would often find myself asking: Do we still own our houses and the dreams they embody?

Or do they now own us?

Of the six homes, 420 Voelker comes closest to embodying the California dream of the house that can see your family through to a better, richer life.

My father’s parents, Tom and Frances Mathews, bought the house new for $15,000 in 1952. Today, the place is not much bigger—they added one small bathroom, a simple deck, and a tiny den—but could be worth $2 million. And that’s not because of anything special that my grandparents, a civilian Navy employee and a public schoolteacher, ever did. It’s because they had the dumb luck to buy a house in a region that would become the world capital of technology, Silicon Valley.

Of course, my grandparents’ lucky circumstance was based on another, more disquieting one. For 40 years, Californians have let houses rule our state. Since 1978, we’ve organized our governance around Prop 13, which limits taxation and centralizes government power—all in the name of keeping property taxes low. But Prop 13 has raised the costs of housing for newer homeowners like me, cutting into the amount of money we have to maintain our houses.

My grandparents did not have to leave their house, and they also had the foresight to put it in a family trust, allowing my father and my uncle to inherit it cheaply. Indeed, 420 Voelker—all of 1,230 square feet—is by far the most valuable thing that anyone in my family owns.

But, with the house paid for and the property taxes so low (under $1,700 a year), 420 Voelker sat empty for most of the last decade as my grandmother spent her final days in a board-and-care home. My parents and I visited as often as possible, but it felt like a sin: an empty house in a Silicon Valley where people are desperate for any housing at all.

The place also grew weathered. The heating system sometimes didn’t work and the apple trees under which we spread my grandfather’s ashes died, leaving the backyard barren. The path down to Laurel Creek eroded so that my kids couldn’t climb down and play with toy boats in the water, as I once did.

I would encounter similar decay as I visited the five other houses. California homes and dreams are much like the American republic.

They require constant vigilance.

Few houses better mirror this state’s sudden shifts in culture and lifestyle than the Long Beach home that my paternal great-grandparents, Raymond and Rebecca Corcoran, paid $8,000 to have built on Bennett Avenue in 1935.

Originally, the Corcoran home was a one-story white colonial, with three small bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a living room and dining room, on one of the higher spots in Long Beach’s Belmont Heights district. Breezes from the ocean, about a mile away, cooled the house even on the hottest days.

Raymond and Rebecca were Southerners (he from Charleston, she from Norfolk) who had traveled the world with their four children—two boys and two girls (including my grandmother, who would settle in San Mateo on Voelker Drive)—to wherever the Navy sent them. When Commander Corcoran retired in 1933, he looked for a place big enough for his family and small enough to afford on a Navy pension. Belmont Heights was a middle-class neighborhood mixing small stores, churches, single-family houses, and small apartment buildings. That mix made the neighborhood resilient and accounts for its attractiveness to this day.

The house at 255 Bennett was always full—of the Corcoran children, grandchildren, and their many associates; of books; and of furnishings picked up during Navy postings in China, Hawai‘i, and Boston. When Raymond died unexpectedly in 1950, it wasn’t clear whether Rebecca—or Great Gram, as we called her—could afford to remain on a modest income. But she did, by living simply, maintaining a robust sense of humor, and investing her meager income conservatively. She never had a TV or a car; she rode her bike to the grocery store and took the bus to church. When she really needed a ride, she would get one from her wisecracking friend Daisy, who drove even though she was legally blind.

In 1981, Great Gram became too frail to keep up the house, and so it was sold. The place would never be the same—literally. New owners, who had two young kids and wanted more room, undertook renovations that added a second story and a lap pool, which replaced the driveway and the backyard. Over the years, the small colonial became a two-story, six-bedroom Santa Fe occupying 4,400 square feet of the 6,500 square foot lot.

This very different house is much more valuable—real estate sites suggest $2 million—but its upkeep has weighed on a succession of owners.

At the same time, the Corcoran house is characteristic of a California where homes have gotten larger even as families have grown smaller. It’s an ironic example of how our dreams and our housing can work at cross-purposes. A state so short of housing in some places has more than enough space in others.

When I visited this fall, the house’s current owners, Dennis and Jennifer Richey, were struggling through the end of a very difficult renovation. The results looked beautiful—the place was a better fit for the retired couple. The Richeys have the house to themselves, each with a den to which they can retreat to get things done.

As I walked through 255 Bennett with them, we talked about the few details that remain from the original home—a front bay window, a couple bedrooms, and a secret trap door in one closet that my great uncles, as boys, used for hiding in the basement.

One house my family does not want back is the tiny house at 830 Ohio Street, in one of the oldest sections of one of the Inland Empire’s older cities, Redlands.

Don’t get me wrong: I love the place. I spent most of my childhood Thanksgivings there. But its long-suffering form is a testament to the toll that the decay of California’s older houses can take on poorer families.

A longtime chiropractor and real estate investor named A.B. “Barry” Lee seized the moment, buying up multiple neighborhood properties cheaply. Among his purchases was 830 Ohio Street.

Lee, who says he is “pushing 93” but looks 20 years younger, is a Redlands native. When I visited him at his former chiropractic office, he said his work didn’t provide enough for his retirement or to support his wife, who was a teacher, and three children. He says his intentions also are charitable; he hands out food in the neighborhood, takes in difficult tenants who come through drug courts, and provides homes to a local church for their social work.

He built his small Redlands real estate empire—48 rental homes, he says—following the classic 1920s financial book, The Richest Man in Babylon. Author George Clason wrote: “Money is the medium by which earthly success is measured. Money makes possible the enjoyment of the best the earth affords.”

Lee’s dozens of properties, concentrated in just a few blocks, helped shift the neighborhood from a place of homeowners to one of renters, reflecting broader changes across California. Between 2006 and 2014, the number of owner-occupied units in the state fell by a quarter million, while the number of renter-occupied units increased by 850,000. Homeownership statewide dropped to its lowest rate since 1944.

Surveys show most of these new renters lived in single-family detached homes like 830 Ohio. Housing dreams die hard, and visiting 830 Ohio in its new role reminded me of the suffering that Californians will endure because of our devotion to housing. We tolerate the nation’s worst commutes to hold onto the grail of a house, and let enormous shares of our income get swallowed up by rent that might otherwise go to our health or education.

I twice visited the current tenants: a married couple, Louis and Destiny Moore Hernandez, and their two sons, ages 12 and 5, both of whom sleep in that alcove behind the kitchen. Destiny pulled out a thick stack of photos showing rat and roach infestations, and records documenting her exchanges with Lee and the gas company over a persistent leak. I myself tripped over a loose heater grill in the living room floor, which is covered with a wood plank for now. The house has a window A/C unit, but is cold in the winter months because they are afraid to turn on the gas.

“It feels like the house is going to fall apart,” says Destiny.

When I asked Lee about these conditions, he said the family are good tenants who pay their rent, and he appreciates that they push him to fix things; too many tenants never report damage, he added. And the family says they appreciate Lee dropping the rent from $950 to $750 because of the house’s deficiencies.

While it’s nice that everyone has figured out an accommodation, this doesn’t solve the real problem: the faltering conditions of this house and so many in California like it. What’s worst about our aging houses is how much we still need them. While 830 Ohio is part of Lee’s earthly success, it is even more precious to the Hernandez family.

Louis, 54, a former prizefighter, and Destiny, 36, both subsist on $689 monthly disability checks; the $750 rent consumes more than half of their income. Still, they remain. The house is a place where they can stay cool in the summer, with an above-ground pool that they bought at Kohl’s and are slowly paying off at $27 a month. And it’s a place to return to after Destiny, an expert at finding cheap ways to entertain her boys, takes them to certain games of the minor league Inland Empire 66ers in San Bernardino, where 50-cent admission and discounted hot dogs give the family a night out for just $10.

Louis and Destiny say that the house, for all its problems, holds the promise of some stability so their boys can achieve their dreams. “We could be worse. We’re all together as a family,” Destiny says. “And we’re not on the street.”

But circumstances on Ohio Street could just as quickly shift to displace the Hernandez family. On the other side of Interstate 10 is the lovely and expanding historic downtown. It may only be a matter of time before redevelopment comes and 830 Ohio, and its Redlands neighborhood, are no more.

My next stop was Modesto, where my great uncle Shelby—who installed the bathroom at his mother’s place on Ohio Street—moved with his wife Doris and 10 children after World War II. Over the next few decades, they rented 17 different places—until 1983, when they bought a tiny home (just 720 square feet) at 1306 Garden Avenue for $30,000.

Shelby’s son Wes put in a lovely deck, and the whole family helped Shelby—who had a tree service but whose alcoholism often landed him in trouble—keep up the place. After he died in 2005, they managed to sell it for $240,000.

