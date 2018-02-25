Do You Need An IQ Above Room Temperature to Attend Harvard?

By

Did you know if a black teacher in a government school in Fresno was allowed to have a gun in the classroom, it would be used to kill black students? The white teacher in San Diego would use the classroom gun, at the request of the State, to use black kids for target practice. No, this is not from a whacked out Leftist on drugs and a head full of hate. Nope, it is from a Harvard Law grad student. He is a lawyer!!! Trained at Harvard. “Mystal argued that arming teachers would be pricey, not dissuade potential shooters, and “directly result in students of color being shot to death at school.” “I know that because the only other group of public employees that is armed at the behest of the state shoots unarmed people of color on the reg,” said the former lawyer. “The cops actually receive extensive training on how to use their firearms, how to asses threats, and how to deescalate situations, and yet they still murder innocent civilians all the time.” Has anybody asked the State Bar to get a psych evaluation, for his own protection and that of society. He actually thinks it is the POLICY of the State to tell citizens to shoot black students. Feel safe with a Harvard grad in your community?

Harvard Law Grad: Armed Teachers Would Shoot Black Students

Rob Shimshock, Daily Caller, 2/23/18



A Harvard law grad argued Thursday that armed teachers would shoot black students.

Elie Mystal, who graduated and practiced law with a Harvard University law degree, made the case for why armed teachers would shoot black students, reported The College Fix. He published the argument on Above the Law, a law blog he edits.

Mystal argued that arming teachers would be pricey, not dissuade potential shooters, and “directly result in students of color being shot to death at school.”

“I know that because the only other group of public employees that is armed at the behest of the state shoots unarmed people of color on the reg,” said the former lawyer. “The cops actually receive extensive training on how to use their firearms, how to asses threats, and how to deescalate situations, and yet they still murder innocent civilians all the time.”

Mystal suggested that granting teachers guns would increase their anxiety.

“One can assume that the legal system will treat armed teachers just like cops,” said the former lawyer and current blog editor. “We’ve learned that cops are cowards who are easily spooked….White America will rally around the poor teacher who emptied his clip into a ‘loud,’ ‘aggressive’ student of color who ‘has a history’ of smoking cigarettes behind the school and getting into fights.”