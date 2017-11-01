Dodger Stadium: Symbol of Racist Policies Against Hispanics

By

Last night the L.A. Dodgers played the seventh game of the World Series. How many know the Dodgers are the beneficiaries of one of the most racist government actions in America history—the theft by government of private property—with lots of force—to provide the white Brooklyn owner a place to play a game. I wonder how many Hispanics that attend L.A. dodger games know the stadium is a product of racism and bigotry—that the land was stolen from Hispanics so white people from New York could build a stadium. A church just took down the plaque noting George Washington attended the Church. Statues of Confederate leaders and soldiers are being town down—yet a symbol of racism, Dodger Stadium has the progeny of the victims cheering in a location that would be like an American of Japanese heritage cheering at Tule Lake. Shameful.

Remembering Dodger Stadium when it was Chavez Ravine

by Elina Shatkin, KPCC, 10/31/17



May 8, 1959: “Several Chavez Ravine residents fought eviction, including Aurora Vargas, who vowed that, “they’ll have to carry me [out].” L.A. County Sheriffs forcibly remove Vargas from her home. Bulldozers then knocked over the few remaining dwellings. Four months later, ground-breaking for Dodger Stadium began.” Courtesy of the Los Angeles Public Library Herald-Examiner Collection

As the Dodgers gear up for Game 6 of the World Series — once again, on their home turf — it’s worth remembering that before Dodger Stadium was a legendary baseball venue, it was known as Chavez Ravine.

The area was home to generations of families, most of them Mexican-Americans. After the deals were made and the papers signed for the Dodgers to ditch Brooklyn, city officials used eminent domain and other political machinations to wrest that land and the homes that sat on them away from their owners.

It was ugly. It was violent. It remains the sort of living history that residents of a city don’t like to remember.

May 9, 1959: “Los Angeles County Sheriffs forcibly evict Mrs. Aurora Vargas, 36, from her home at 1771 Malvina Avenue in Chavez Ravine. Media representatives record the event. The family put up a fight and reported they had only received a written eviction notice, causing criticism of the government’s methods.” Courtesy of the Los Angeles Public Library Herald-Examiner Collection

Chavez Ravine was named after Julian Chavez, a rancher who started buying up land in the area in 1844. He served as assistant mayor, city councilman and, eventually, as one of L.A. County’s first supervisors. He died of a heart attack in 1879, at the age of 69.

The ravine encompassed about 315 acres and had three main neighborhoods — Palo Verde, La Loma and Bishop.

By the early 1900s, semi-rural communities had sprung up on the steep terrain, mostly on the ridges between the neighboring Sulfur and Cemetery ravines.

1948: “Panoramic view of the housing in Chavez Ravine. Mostly Mexican American families lived in this area. Children are at play in the foreground.” Courtesy of the Los Angeles Public Library Housing Authority Collection

It had its own grocery store, church and elementary school. Many residents grew their own food. Others raised animals such as pigs, goats and turkeys.

1949: “An older woman carrying a bucket crosses an unpaved road with a small child and a dog. Buildings in the background are quite run-down. Chavez Ravine is towards the left of photo.” Courtesy of the Los Angeles Public Library Housing Authority Collection

Red-lined and prevented from moving into other neighborhoods, many Mexican-American families established themselves in Chavez Ravine.

“Veteran William Nickolas and three of his children stand in the door of the home in the rear of his father-in-law’s house at 942-1/2 Yola Drive, Chavez Ravine, Los Angeles. The home had two rooms for sleeping quarters and toilet, no bathing facilities, no gas or hot water. The family is to move into Basilone Homes Housing Project. The wife is Emily Nickolas. There are six children in the family, ages 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, and 3 months.” Courtesy of the Los Angeles Public Library Leonard Nadel / Housing Authority Collection

Outsiders often saw the neighborhood as a slum. City officials decided that Chavez Ravine was under-utilized and ripe for redevelopment, kicking off a decade-long battle over the land.

1950: “View of the hillside in the Chavez Ravine area in Elysian Park Heights depicts a country-like setting. The housing in the foreground is fenced and has several animal cages.” Courtesy of the Los Angeles Public Library Housing Authority Collection

They labeled it “blighted” and came up with a plan for a massive public housing project, known as Elysian Park Heights.

May 11, 1959: “Cruz Cabral, 39, ex-Marine war hero of World War II, gives moral support to relatives evicted from their house in Chavez Ravine. His aunt, Mrs. Abrana Arechiga, 72, shows his medals. He was wounded four times in South Pacific battles. She reared him on this site.” Courtesy of the Los Angeles Public Library Herald-Examiner Collection

Designed by architects Robert E. Alexander and Richard Neutra and funded in part by federal money, the project would include more than 1,000 units — two dozen 13-story buildings and 160 two-story townhouses — as well as several new schools and playgrounds.

In the early 1950s, the city began trying to convince Chavez Ravine homeowners to sell. Many didn’t want to, despite intense pressure from authorities. Officials often used the power of eminent domain to acquire plots of land and force residents out of their homes.

In 1953, the Elysian Park Heights project fell apart. The city’s new mayor, Norris Poulson, opposed public housing as “un-American,” as did many business leaders who wanted the land for private development.

The Federal Housing Authority sold the land it had bought back to the city of Los Angeles at a much lower price, with the agreement that officials would use it for a public purpose.

Only 20 families, holdouts who had fought the city’s offers to buy and reclaim their land, were still living in Chavez Ravine by 1957.

In June of 1958, voters approved (by a slim, 3 percent margin) a referendum to trade 352 acres of land at Chavez Ravine to the owner of the Brooklyn Dodgers, Walter O’Malley.

May 1959: “Some, ready to move out of Chávez Ravine, and others not, members of the Manuel Arechiga family listen to the advice of Attorney Phil Silver (left) as new developments transpire in the Chaavez controversy.”

The following year, the city began clearing the land for the stadium. On Friday, May 9, 1959, bulldozers and sheriff’s deputies showed up to forcibly evict the few remaining families of Chavez Ravine.

This City of Los Angeles Health Department notice dated May 14, 1959 was given to the Arechiga family at 1801 Malvina Avenue in Chavez Ravine. Courtesy of the Los Angeles Public Library Herald-Examiner Collection (to evict them).

Crews eventually knocked down the ridge separating the Sulfur and Cemetery ravines and filled them in, burying Palo Verde Elementary School in the process.

May 14, 1959: :”Mrs. Abrana Arechiga (left) and her daughter, Mrs. Vicki Augustain, look at the ruins of one of their Chavez Ravine homes, which were destroyed by bulldozers during the controversial eviction last Friday, an action which now has erupted into a sensational city-wide furor. After eviction day, the Arechiga family lived in a tent and, later, in a loaned trailer. Now it is revealed they own 11 homes in the Los Angeles area.” Courtesy of the Los Angeles Public Library Herald-Examiner Collection

The 56,000-seat Dodger Stadium opened on April 10, 1962, on a site that thousands of people had once called home.