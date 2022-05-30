By

Pepsi has decided not to be associated with the National Football League. They said it is because they are going toward a different direction in advertising. Sounds legitimate. As for me, I think they see being associated with a racist organization like the NFL is going to be hurting business as folks start rebelling against the bullying, hate and racism of American corporations. We have already seen firms back off of political action and smearing statements against States, laws, the Constitution. Remember, the NFL supported ANTIF and the BLM. They denounced Georgia for having honest election laws. They are giving tens of millions of dollars to groups promoting segregation, racism and hating America. Would you want to be associated with that? Hopefully we will see other advertising do the same—and start including the bigoted NBA and the MLB in that. Let sports return to sports and entertainment and let the Democrat Party be the agency of hate in America.

Does This Mean No More Pole Dancing, Cop Bashing, and Satanic Backdrops? Pepsi Says It Will No Longer Sponsor Super Bowl Halftime Show

By Jim Hoft, The Gateway Pundit, 5/30/22



Over the past ten years, Americans have endured twerking, pole dancing, cop-bashing, and Satanism at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime show.

Pepsi did a real bang-up job.

But those days are over. Pepsi announced last week that the company will no longer sponsor the Super Bowl halftime show.

Ad Age reported:

Pepsi is not renewing its title sponsorship of the NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, it announced Tuesday, confirming months of speculation and officially ending its 10-year run during which the 12-minute event became an advertising star in a night of advertising stars.

Pepsi characterized the move as the first step in a “much larger strategic shift” in how it would present music and entertainment experiences to fans, although it shared few immediate details of those plans. Pepsi parent PepsiCo made the announcement while also noting multiyear extensions of other brand sponsorship deals with the NFL, including deals covering Gatorade, Frito-Lay and Pepsi. Those deals were also set to expire this year.

The NFL has not yet named a replacement sponsor.

“The Super Bowl Halftime performance has grown to become the most talked about musical event of the year and delivers what advertisers most crave—aggregating a massive live audience,” an NFL spokesman said in a statement. “As you would expect, we’ve received an incredible amount of interest from the marketplace and look forward to announcing a new partner.”