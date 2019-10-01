Doing the Laundry: Phony Electoral Finance Rules

By

Did you really think that California has election finance rules that make campaign cash transparent? Did you think that we have ANY limits on campaign spending? Did you think that teachers wanted to give the Trinity County Democrat Central Committee $38,800? This is a county with a total of 13,700 resident—that is $3 for EACH resident—including children.

DOING THE LAUNDRY

Scott Lay, The Nooner, 10/1/19

DOING THE LAUNDRY: Now that the legislative year is all done ‘cept for the signin’ and a nixin’, we can spend more time on campaign finance follies. And many of you are Noonerific Newbies, so we’ll refresh on California’s Laundrocash 2020.

Yesterday, the California School Employees Association, which represent the classified staff at K-12 schools and community colleges, gave $38,800 each to the county central committees of Fresno, Humboldt, and Trinity.

Let’s substitute CSEA with Hamster Henry.

For the 2020 cycle, Hamster Henry can five $38,800 each per calendar year to state and county political party committees with a state candidate committee account. Limits to candidates are $9,400 for the cycle, with $4,700 each for the primary and general elections, so Hamster Henry gives $9,400 to his bestie Hamster Henrietta. However, the state and county political parties can give Hamster Henrietta some of that money they raised from Hamster Henry, so long as he didn’t instruct/earmark the ultimate destination of his dough.

No disrespect to the fine 2,351 Democrats in Trinity County, but that money isn’t for local party building and registration. You can enjoy the interest on the cash for now, but it’s not your money to spend. Stand by the phone.

This will happen repeatedly next year in both parties. Smart players don’t need to instruct these campaign finance Laundrocash 2020 committees as everyone already knows where the targeted races will be. Because the limits of contributions to political party committees are calendar year and not the two-year cycle, now’s the time to squirrel that hamster feed for next year–park it while it’s hot. That’s why you see many incumbents also maxing out to the state parties right now