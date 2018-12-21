By

DOJ: Illegal Alien from Honduras ‘Started Sexually Abusing Jane Doe When She Was 4 Years Old’

By CNSNews.com Staff , 12/21/18

(CNSNews.com) – A 52-year-old illegal alien from Honduras pled guilty on Thursday to “transportation of a person for criminal sexual purposes,” according to a statement released today by the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia .

“According to court documents, Carlos Arturo Rodezno-Quintanilla, 52, started sexually abusing Jane Doe when she was 4 years old,” said the statement from the U.S. Attorney.

“In June, Rodezno-Quintanilla came to Florida from Honduras with the now 13-year-old minor,” the statement said. “From there, the two traveled to Norfolk, where Rodezno-Quintanilla continued to sexually abuse the girl.

“The girl contacted the Norfolk Police Department to report the abuse shortly after arriving in Norfolk,” said the U.S. Attorney’s statement. “Rodezno-Quintanilla entered the United States illegally in June, was immediately encountered by immigration officers, and was on supervision while waiting further court proceedings.

“Rodezno-Quintanilla had absconded from supervision when he was found in Norfolk,” said the U.S. Attorney’s statement.

“Rodezno-Quintanilla pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of a person for criminal sexual purposes, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison when sentenced on March 26, 2019,” said the statement.

Here is the full text of the statement released by the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia :

NORFOLK, Va. – A Honduran man who illegally entered the United States pleaded guilty yesterday to transportation of a person for criminal sexual purposes.

“Our office is committed to protecting the most vulnerable victims of our society,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “We have a long history of making these cases a priority and will continue to work closely with our local and state partners to ensure that our most vulnerable victims receive the justice and protections they rightfully deserve.”

According to court documents, Carlos Arturo Rodezno-Quintanilla, 52, started sexually abusing Jane Doe when she was 4 years old. In June, Rodezno-Quintanilla came to Florida from Honduras with the now 13-year-old minor. From there, the two traveled to Norfolk, where Rodezno-Quintanilla continued to sexually abuse the girl. The girl contacted the Norfolk Police Department to report the abuse shortly after arriving in Norfolk. Rodezno-Quintanilla entered the United States illegally in June, was immediately encountered by immigration officers, and was on supervision while waiting further court proceedings. Rodezno-Quintanilla had absconded from supervision when he was found in Norfolk.

Rodezno-Quintanilla pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of a person for criminal sexual purposes, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison when sentenced on March 26, 2019. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc

Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Michael K. Lamonea, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Norfolk, and Larry D. Boone, Chief of Norfolk Police, made the announcement after U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas E. Miller accepted the plea. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth M. Yusi is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Related court documents and information is located on the website of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia or on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:18-cr-166.