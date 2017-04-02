DOJ Speeding Up Deportations of Undocumented Inmates

By

This is a no brainer—except the Obama and previous administrations had no IQ or common sense. Trump is holding hearings on criminal illegal aliens WHILE they are still serving their sentences in prison, prior to being released. Obama waited till the prisoners left prison to start the hearing process—meaning these criminals went back into the shadows and had years to commit more crimes. At least Trump is getting them set to be deported on the day they are released from prison. “The program, called the Institutional Hearing Program, starts immigration removal proceedings while the prisoner is still serving his sentence, instead of sending them to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center or back home first. Under the program, which was created in 1983, immigration judges either come to a prison in person or hold proceedings via video teleconference to determine whether an undocumented inmate should be deported immediately or after finishing his sentence. Sessions announced Thursday that he is expanding the program to 20 prisons, 14 of which are maintained by the federal government, while the remaining six are overseen by private contractors. Why isn’t this in all prisons and jails? You know where they are and you have the ability to take them from jail to transportation out of the nation—without another crime being committed. How much money and grief does it save Americans when criminals are deported immediately, not years later, if ever? Reagan 34 years ago created this program—lets start using it.

TIM RYAN, Courthousenews, 3/31/17

WASHINGTON (CN) – The Justice Department is speeding up the process of deporting prisoners who were in the country illegally when they committed a crime, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced.

The program, called the Institutional Hearing Program, starts immigration removal proceedings while the prisoner is still serving his sentence, instead of sending them to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center or back home first.

Under the program, which was created in 1983, immigration judges either come to a prison in person or hold proceedings via video teleconference to determine whether an undocumented inmate should be deported immediately or after finishing his sentence.

Sessions announced Thursday that he is expanding the program to 20 prisons, 14 of which are maintained by the federal government, while the remaining six are overseen by private contractors.

The attorney general says the process will speed up deportations and cut costs.

“We owe it to the American people to ensure that illegal aliens who have been convicted of crimes and are serving time in our federal prisons are expeditiously removed from our country as the law requires,” Sessions said in a written statement. “This expansion and modernization of the Institutional Hearing Program gives us the tools to continue making Americans safe again in their communities.”