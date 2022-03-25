By

Donald Trump Jr. Partners with Former President Trump’s California-based Spokesperson to Take on Silicon Valley

MxM News aggregation app delivers mainstream news without mainstream bias

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 3/25/22

Tuesday was the groundbreaking launch of MxM News, a news aggregating app, and it made a splash.

Taylor Budowich and Donald Trump Jr. began this project in May of 2021. Less than one year later they launched the app, which vaulted to the #1 ranking in the Apple App Store within 24 hours of its launch.

“Americans deserve to be informed, they deserve to have a place to go to cut through the noise and get the facts,” Sacramento’s Taylor Budowich told the Globe. “Now, with MxM News, which is available in both the Google and Apple App Stores, they have exactly that.”

MxM News was founded by Trump Jr. and Budowich to compete with mainstream news aggregator apps like Microsoft News, Apple News, AP News, and Google News.

As Budowich told the Globe, until now, Big Tech has had a total monopoly on our phones, from video hosting, to social media, to news and notifications controlling what we see. “Silicon Valley has controlled it all and conservative ideas, along with truth, have been suppressed because of it,” he said.

And with the void left by whatever happened to the DRUDGE REPORT, Budowich says this is a chance to fill it.

“Rumble has built an alternative to YouTube, President Trump and Trump Media and Technology Group have built Truth Social, an alternative to Twitter,” he said. “Now, along with Donald Trump Jr., we have built MxM News, and we are going to take on Apple News and Google News by delivering mainstream news without mainstream bias.”

“That means news that is being suppressed by the mainstream media and big tech—we are going to highlight real news and real facts.”

Budowich, who served as a Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., before becoming the Director of Communications for President Donald Trump in the Summer of 2021 asked, “Can you imagine if we had this tool in 2016 when everyone in the media was screaming about the fake Russian collusion? Or in 2020 when everyone was trying to cover up the Hunter Biden laptop from hell?”

“Our Democratic process is stronger when America’s electorate is truly informed, and MxM News will fill a critical void. This isn’t just a great business opportunity, but we feel it is also a vital public interest.”

“I was born and raised in California, and watched how Silicon Valley disrupted every industry with transformative solutions. Sadly, those solutions are plagued with a destructive bias—so it’s time for some competition. I am proud to introduce MxM News to the market and have been encouraged by our early growth.”