Once passed, this does not stop folks from claiming to be transgendered. The bill prevents the erasure of woman from society. "Debbie decried erasure: "I am proud to introduce the Women's Bill of Rights to affirm the importance of acknowledging women and their unique and distinguishing characteristics and contributions to our nation. As the Left continues to erase women, we must fight for women and their place in our society. Whether it's keeping the word "mother" in written law or ensuring women's domestic violence shelters do not have to accept biological men, we must stand up for women."

Done With ‘Endangerment,’ Republicans Introduce a Bill That Defines What a Woman Is

By Alex Parker, RedState, 5/29/22

Arizona Rep. Debbie Lesko is doing something for women, and not the kind no one can define.

The Republican has sponsored a “Women’s Bill of Rights” to provide ladies legal protection against gender ideology.

“[T]here are important reasons,” H.Res.1136 asserts, “to distinguish between the sexes with respect to athletes, prisons, domestic violence shelters, restrooms, and other areas, particularly where biology, safety, and privacy are implicated.”

The initiative goes so far as to claim it knows what a woman is. As it turns out, such a creature is different than a man:

[M]ales and females possess unique and immutable biological differences that manifest prior to birth and increase as they age and experience puberty.

For instance:

Males are, on average, larger in size and possess greater body strength than females

Only females may get pregnant, give birth, and breastfeed children

Physically, women might even be the weaker — or less aggressive — sex:

[B]iological differences between the sexes can expose females to more harm than males from specific forms of violence, including sexual violence.

According to the bill, “[R]ecent misguided court rulings related to the definition of ‘sex’ have led to endangerment of spaces and resources dedicated to women, thereby necessitating clarification of certain terms.”

Hence, for purposes of federal law…

a person’s “sex” means his or her biological sex (either male or female) at birth

the terms “woman” and “girl” refer to human females, and the terms “man” and “boy” refer to human males

the word “mother” means a parent of the female sex and “father” is defined as a parent of the male sex

It would certainly be nice to again have definitions. Despite a UC Santa Cruz PhD candidate’s recent attempt to bring universal order, defining words with the words themselves doesn’t seem to help a whole lot:

And amid blurry lines, the sexes are comingling. The measure would like to cancel America’s increasingly co-ed state:

[T]here are important reasons to distinguish between the sexes with respect to athletics, prisons, domestic violence shelters, restrooms, and other areas, particularly where biology, safety, and privacy…

The resolution goes on to require that sex-based governmental data collection be based on the biology of each individual. Furthermore, any laws or policies which “distinguish between the sexes are subject to intermediate constitutional scrutiny.”

The bill was introduced May 19th by the Republican Study Committee, chaired by Rep. Jim Banks (IN) and of which Rep. Debbie is a member.

At a gathering outside the Capitol, Jim jabbed wokeness:

“The modern Democrat party has put the Left’s woke agenda before the rights of women. These days, Democrats refuse to even admit women exist or recognize them as unique beings, with unique abilities. While radical liberals strip away the progress and protections that generations of women fought to achieve, Republicans must fight back and acknowledge these basic biological truths. As the father of three daughters, I’m proud to co-lead this resolution reaffirming the legal protections afforded to them under federal law.”

Debbie decried erasure:

“I am proud to introduce the Women’s Bill of Rights to affirm the importance of acknowledging women and their unique and distinguishing characteristics and contributions to our nation. As the Left continues to erase women, we must fight for women and their place in our society. Whether it’s keeping the word “mother” in written law or ensuring women’s domestic violence shelters do not have to accept biological men, we must stand up for women.”

She’s certainly right that womens’ “distinguishing characteristics” have dimmed:

Back to H.Res.1136, companion legislation was introduced in the upper chamber by Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith (MS), Cynthia Lummis (WY) and Ted Cruz (TX).

The bill is a big step, and proof that some people actually know what a woman is.

But will enough other people know so it can be passed?

They’ll need to have a better grip than some ladies back in 2020…and they were marching for women: